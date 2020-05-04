Books go curbside

× Expand Madison Public Library Eight Madison Public Library branches (minus Ashman) will offer curbside pickup starting May 11.

You still can’t walk into your favorite library to browse the shelves, but curbside service is now in place at all Dane County libraries, except for those in Madison. Madison Public Library’s curbside service will begin May 11.

Library buildings statewide will remain closed to the public at least until the end of the state’s extended Safer at Home order, currently set to expire after May 26. An exception was added April 16 to allow library curbside service starting April 24, with requirements of online or other pre-ordering, and proper social distancing procedures for pickup.

Madison libraries are currently offering a central reference service phone line at 608-315-5151, which can be used for questions on library service and also for help locating available public wi-fi. Next week, curbside pickup will be available at all Madison branches. (One exception: Ashman branch will not offer pickup, due to renovations that are underway.) Materials can be reserved on the South Central Library System’s LINKcat website, or via the reference phone number.

One wrinkle for all libraries is that interlibrary loan is currently unavailable; this is to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 by moving materials among communities. Most libraries have also been offering various online resources even while closed, from books, magazines and newspapers to virtual events; information can be found at individual websites or on LINKcat. Those who live in the South Central Library System region without a current library card can apply for a virtual card to access online materials. Also, note that while checkout of physical materials may be available, many libraries (including Madison branches) are not accepting the return of books or other items for the time being.

The LINKcat site has a helpful FAQ on searching by library, as well as links to the SCLS library websites. Here are some details on library operations:

Belleville: Place a hold via LINKcat or by calling 608-424-1812, 9 am-noon Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Library staff will contact you with a pickup time when materials are available. Due dates extended to July 1; returns not accepted.

Black Earth: Call library to schedule pickup: 608-767-4905. Book drop open.

Cambridge: Place a hold via LINKcat or call 608-423-3900, 11 am-3 pm Mon.-Fri. Library staff will contact you with a pickup time. Book drop open.

Cross Plains: Place a hold via LINKcat, emailing csplib@rgpl.org, or by calling 608-798-3881, 9 am-5 pm Mon.-Fri. Library staff will contact you with a pickup time when materials are available. Book drop open.

Deerfield: Holds may be placed via LINKcat, but you must contact the library to schedule a pickup: 608-764-8102. Due dates extended to July 1, but book drop is open.

DeForest: Place a hold via LINKcat or here; email 6daplholds@gmail.com or call 608-846-5482 to schedule pickup. Due dates extended to June 1, but book drop is open.

Fitchburg: Call 608-729-1790 to schedule pickup, 9 am-noon Tuesdays or 1-4 pm Thursdays. Material returns currently not accepted.

Marshall: Holds may be placed via LINKcat; call 608-655-3123 to schedule a pickup time. Book drop open.

Mazomanie: Call 608-795-2104 to schedule a pickup time.

McFarland: Place a hold on LINKcat; or call 608-838-9030; when holds are ready you will be contacted, and then need to schedule a pickup time. Book drop open.

Middleton: Place a hold on LINKcat; you will be contacted with confirmation and to schedule pickup. Due dates extended to July 1; returns not accepted.

Monona: Fill out form here or call 608-222-6127 to request curbside pickup. Material returns currently not accepted.

Mount Horeb: Place a hold on LINKcat; on notification materials are ready email mhpl@mounthorebwi.info or call 608-437-5021 to schedule pickup. Material returns currently not accepted.

Oregon: Fill out form here or call 608-835-3656 to request curbside pickup. Due dates extended to July 1.

Stoughton: Place a hold on LINKcat, email storef@stolib.org or call 608-873-6281. When you receive notification that it is available, call the library to schedule pickup. Material returns currently not accepted.

Sun Prairie: Place a hold on LINKcat or call 608-825-0702; library staff will contact you to schedule pickup. Due dates extended to July 1, but drop boxes are open.

Verona: Place a hold on LINKcat or call 608-845-7180. When you receive notification it is available, call the library to schedule pickup. Due dates extended to July 1, but drop boxes are open.

Waunakee: Place a hold on LINKcat. When you receive notification it is available, call 608-849-4217 to schedule pickup. Due dates extended to July 1; returns not accepted.