Isthmus hires Jason Joyce as publisher

× Expand Jason Joyce Jason Joyce returns to Isthmus, where he was digital media editor for 15 years.

Isthmus has hired veteran Madison journalist Jason Joyce as its publisher. Joyce was Isthmus’ digital media editor from 1998 to 2013, before leaving to join the Cap Times. There he led a staff of award-winning young reporters in a digital-first newsroom as news editor and city editor.

As Isthmus publisher, Joyce will lead fundraising efforts and oversee operations of the organization. He will also direct reader engagement and outreach. Don’t be surprised if you see some sports coverage from him as well.

Joyce is eager to return to Isthmus as it charts a new course as a nonprofit media organization.

"Isthmus has been in my blood since I was a news intern with Bill Lueders in 1993,” Joyce says. “I met my wife at Isthmus! And I’m really excited to join this dedicated team working hard to bring Isthmus back as the essential guide for Madison.”

"Jason has always been passionate about Isthmus and its mission and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead us into the future,” says Judith Davidoff, Isthmus editor and president. “He is a visionary and deeply engaged with the community.”

Isthmus recently announced its return to print in August and launched a membership program. In less than two weeks more than 100 readers joined; one of Joyce’s priorities will be to engage with readers and to grow our membership community. Read more about our new membership program here.