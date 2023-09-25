Kelli Thompson won’t be unemployed for long

× Expand Former Wisconsin State Public Defender Kelli Thompson. State Public Defender Kelli Thompson will soon step down from the job she has held for nearly 13 years.

Wisconsin State Public Defender Kelli Thompson, who will soon leave the job she has held for almost 13 years, won’t have to rework her resume.

When she announced her resignation, Thompson said she doesn’t have another job. But she’s being mentioned as a Supreme Court or attorney general candidate, law school professor or prominent private-practice lawyer.

Thompson, leader of the agency responsible for representing those accused of crimes who cannot afford an attorney, has fought through a remarkable number of challenges since 2011.

Constant turnover, because it took years before the Legislature finally raised the hourly pay of public defenders by 33%. Caseloads that Marquette Law School last year estimated at 165 cases for every public defender. COVID, which closed courtrooms and delayed court appearances for thousands of jail and prison inmates. Continuing to represent a few clients in court. A constitutional amendment that gave new legal rights to victims. Breast cancer.

Asked to reflect on the job she will leave next month, Thompson says that it’s been “a privilege to serve as Wisconsin’s state public defender. From the moment I stepped into a courtroom as an SPD intern, I knew this was the work I wanted to do.

“Serving as public defender has afforded an opportunity to address many of the issues that impact the ability to provide timely and zealous representation. Giving a face and a voice to our clients on an individual case level and at a broader policy level is what I hope my legacy is.

“On a systemic level, I am particularly proud of our work with justice system partners and policy makers to increase the resources to public defenders and the rest of the justice system. And it’s been a bipartisan level of support which is really important because the constitutional rights of defendants and public safety should not be a partisan issue.”

Thompson this year won her long Capitol fight for better pay for staff attorneys, whose hourly rate went from $27 to $36. And the rate for private bar attorneys, who handle 38% of Office of Public Defender caseloads, was increased from $70 to $100 per hour.

But staff attorney caseloads are “still excessive,” Thompson adds, identifying the top priority for her successor. Whoever gets the job will supervise 685 employees statewide, including 350 trial attorneys and 25 appellate attorneys.

What next career opportunities are being mentioned for Thompson, who was paid $113,048 as public defender?

State Supreme Court justice? Thompson, the daughter of four-term Republican Gov. Tommy G. Thompson, could run for the high court in 2025 to replace liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who has said she plans to seek a fourth 10-year term.

What about that political axiom that defense lawyers who have represented criminals, many of whom were convicted of violent crimes, don’t win elections? Former Justice Louis Butler, who had been appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, lost the 2008 election to challenger Mike Gableman, whose campaign used deceptive ads to attack Butler for his 1987 appeal of the conviction of a rapist.

Supreme Court elections have become expensive Democrat-versus-Republican fights in Wisconsin. And Kelli Thompson has championed the rights of those accused of and convicted of crimes, which isn’t a priority for most Republicans. But she spent decades learning from her dad’s 16 campaigns.

Asked if she would seek public office, Thompson gave the four-word answer — “You never say never” — given by officials who often end up doing just that.

But, “I do not plan on seeking elective office,” Thompson adds. “That has not been a goal of mine. I am a public defender and always will be, even if I’m not in the agency. Providing representation to clients and looking to the future generations of public defenders is where my passion lies.”

Still, that doesn’t stop speculation about whether Thompson would also be considered for any Supreme Court vacancy.

Attorney general? If Democratic Gov. Tony Evers doesn’t seek a third term, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul runs for governor in 2026, Thompson could be urged to run.

Kelli Thompson’s unselfishness is legendary. Examples: Kelli carried the baby of her sister, Tommi, while Tommi recovered from cancer treatments. And reporters covering Kelli’s July 1997 wedding baked in 90-degree heat outside the governor’s residence but, before leaving for the ceremony, Kelli offered us water.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.