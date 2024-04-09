× Expand Mark Clear Close-up shot of the total solar eclipse in Linton, Indiana. The sun's corona, visible only during a total eclipse when the moon blocks the overwhelmingly bright solar disk.

A total solar eclipse is like nothing else on earth. Shadows get shorter but dimmer as the sun disappears. Birds go to bed and crickets start chirping. Sunset colors appear on the horizon in every direction.

I've been fortunate to have experienced this three times in my lifetime (1979, Minot, North Dakota; 2017, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; 2024, Linton, Indiana).

Seven years ago I chose not to take many photos and instead keep my focus on the experience. This year was all about photos. I invested in a proper camera and an adapter for my telescope, and connected the camera to an iPad to share the view with others. Setting up a telescope at an eclipse has a magnetic allure that literally draws strangers together. As the moon approached the sun, the feelings of awe shared with these new temporary friends was an unexpected bonus.

It's amazing what a show the sun can put on when it's completely obscured.

× Expand Mark Clear People watch during the total solar eclipse in Linton, Indiana. A solar eclipse creates instant community.

× Expand Mark Clear The dark sky during a total solar eclipse in Linton, Indiana. Eclipse totality creates a circular sunset sky.