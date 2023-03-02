Watch for Isthmus on March 9

× Expand Jason Joyce Copies of the February 2023 issue of Isthmus await delivery at the loading dock.

Since returning to print in August 2021, Isthmus has distributed on the first Thursday of each month with one big exception: March. Because Isthmus is the media partner of the Wisconsin Film Festival, we delay our March issue by a week to accommodate the annual festival guide.

Back when Isthmus printed weekly, it was easier to schedule publication of the film guide, which includes summaries of dozens of film screenings, the famous schedule grid, and information about buying tickets. But now that we’re a monthly, it’s more difficult to hit the sweet spot that allows programmers to get the offerings and schedule just right and still allow patrons enough time to select the films they want to see.

Delaying publication for a week every March helps with all of that and we are happy to do it.

So watch for Isthmus hitting the street on March 9, complete with the film guide, timely reporting on the spring elections, and a selection of critics' picks to lead you into our online calendar, the most comprehensive guide to Madison arts and entertainment.