New Madison schools superintendent to earn $299,000 a year

× Expand Madison Metropolitan School District News-Joe-Gothard-Superintendent-Salary-02272024 Details of the Madison school district's two-year contract with new superintendent Joe Gothard were released Tuesday.

Joe Gothard, Madison schools’ new superintendent, will earn $299,000 per year as part of a two-year contract with the district. The contract, signed by Gothard and board members Nichelle Nichols and Nicki Vander Meulen Feb. 26, was released today.

Under his contract, Gothard’s term would automatically extend another year each July 1 unless either he or the district opts out. It sets a 2% minimum annual raise for Gothard, and allows the board discretion to provide additional increases and merit bonuses. Gothard currently earns $256,000 as superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools. According to an annual survey by the School Superintendents Association, the median salary for superintendents in districts the size of Madison’s during the 2022-23 school year was about $258,000.

Gothard’s term is set to begin July 1, but an addendum would allow him to start before that date with 10 days’ written notice. District spokesperson Ian Folger tells Isthmus an introductory press conference for Gothard is being organized for about two weeks from now, at a date to be determined.

Gothard’s contract was not available to the public before the board voted to approve it, but was released the day after the vote. In 2020, superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ contract was also not made public ahead of the board’s vote, but emailed to reporters soon after. When Jennifer Cheatham was hired in 2013, her contract was made available ahead of the vote.

The board will pay 88% of Gothard’s health insurance premiums, and 90% for dental insurance. The district will also make annual contributions to a 403(b) retirement account of $25,000, plus 6.9% of Gothard’s salary. That comes to more than $45,000 for his first year.

When Gothard, then assistant superintendent, departed the district in 2013 he left with 148 unused sick days. The district plans to restore half of those days when Gothard starts, and the other half in five years. Unused sick days can be used to pay for health insurance premiums in retirement.

The board also agreed to reimburse Gothard up to $10,000 in moving expenses and provide temporary living expenses of $3,500 per month “for up to six months or until Dr. Gothard sells his Minnesota home, whichever is earlier.” Gothard will also receive a stipend of $500 per month for residing in the district and up to $800 per month in reimbursements for travel expenses.

Gothard will receive each year 30 days of vacation, 13 days of sick leave, nine unpaid holidays, an unpaid floating holiday, and a paid day off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.