Reduce, reuse … disinfect?

× Expand news-thriftstoresopen-05-07-2020 A truck is ready to accept donations at Boomerangs thrift store.

The pandemic created the perfect storm for spring cleaning. Most everyone has had more time at home to realize they have way too much extra stuff, but with thrift store donation sites closed, there was nowhere to unload it.

Neighborhood listservs like Nextdoor were inundated with posts about free items on the curb; donations were dropped off at closed stores, falling victim to the elements. (Strictly speaking, it’s illegal to “dump” items at closed stores.) And, unfortunately, more items may have ended up in the landfill.

But for everyone who held onto items until donations could be made, your time is now.

Donation drop-off sites were allowed to reopen on April 29, following updated restrictions on businesses announced on April 27 by Gov. Tony Evers.

And for those missing the thrill of the dig, some online options for shopping, at times even including curbside pickup of items, are available.

Here’s a rundown of local options:

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin donation centers are now open for drop-off of household goods (including non-perishable food pantry items), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at all 12 area stores. Staff will be wearing protective gear and disinfecting all donations. While the stores remain closed, some items for sale are available for curbside pickup with online ordering, and local items are also available on shopgoodwill.com.

St. Vincent de Paul now offers no-contact pickup of clothing/shoes and other small items (no furniture). Items for donation should be bagged or boxed, and left in a location safe from rain. To schedule a pickup, call 608-278-2920, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. St. Vinny’s stores remain closed, though the food pantry and pharmacy sites are open with curbside pickup. While food donations from individuals are not being accepted currently, monetary donations to support the food pantry are needed.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore locations offer no-contact item drop-off, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Pickups can be requested online or call 608-663-1191. Both locations now offer curbside pickup for items purchased via online pre-ordering, or call 608-661-2813 (east) or 608-442-9919 (west) for payment and pickup options. Additionally, the stores are now open to the public during the donation hours listed above. Safety precautions and a disinfecting protocol have been established, and a limited number of people will be allowed in the store at one time.

Agrace Thrift Stores are currently not accepting donations, and the stores remain closed. However, they also are offering some online sales options, with curbside pickup at the Madison East and Stoughton Road stores.

Boomerangs Resale Store is accepting donations from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; bagged or boxed items can be placed in the truck in front of the store at 1133 N. Sherman Ave. The store is also posting some for-sale items on Facebook and Craigslist, which are available for curbside pickup by calling 608-268-0793.

The Dane County Humane Society’s thrift store remains closed for both donations and sales. When it reopens, the store will be in a new location: 6904 Watts Road.