Try these debate questions for Evers, Michels

Six TV and radio journalists will ask questions of the two candidates for governor — Democrat incumbent Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels — on Oct. 14. The journalists will represent Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse and Rhinelander stations.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, it’s the only debate between Evers and Michels before the Nov. 8 election. The moderator will be Jill Geisler, a broadcasting pioneer who was the first female news director at WITI-TV in Milwaukee. She is now a professor at Loyola University.

A well-informed voter might ask the following questions of each candidate.

Tim Michels: Because you have not held elected office, no voter knows what you believe about the role that government should play or the services that government should provide. Please list the top four responsibilities or obligations of state government, which this year will spend $44 billion in state taxes, federal aid and fees.

Tony Evers: You were state superintendent of public instruction for 10 years before being elected governor in 2018. Yet the achievement gaps between white and minority students are as wide — if not wider — than four years ago. What hope do voters have that those gaps will start to close by 2026, if you are re-elected?

Tim Michels: Your family business, the Michels Corporation, has been very successful in winning state of Wisconsin highway and other construction contracts for many years. What precautions, legal firewalls or other safeguards will you take to avoid conflict-of-interest allegations when Michels Corporation bids on future contracts? Will you consider putting your personal assets in a blind trust, for example?

Tony Evers: The plans of several Wisconsin school districts to teach elementary students about gender identity are very controversial. Should students as young as 9 or 10 be taught gender identity? If so, why?

Tim Michels: You have asked Gov. Evers to stop the Parole Commission from issuing any new paroles, although paroles are issued by the commission and not approved by the governor. If elected, will you propose abolishing the Parole Commission in the first budget you give the Legislature?

Tony Evers: You requested, and obtained, the resignation of the chairman of the Parole Commission. If you are re-elected, will you reappoint a new commission chairman, or propose a change in how the Commission operates? Do victims’ families need to have a role in the parole process?

Tim Michels: Gov. Evers has issued more than 600 pardons since taking office in January 2019. Will you issue any pardons as governor?

Tony Evers: What steps will you take to invite or encourage a working relationship, since there hasn’t been one, between you and Republican legislative leaders, if you are re-elected and Republicans continue to control the Legislature for the next two years?

Tim Michels: Gov. Evers has repeatedly called for the legalization of medical marijuana, and the legalization and taxing of recreational marijuana. Would you sign either a medical marijuana, or a recreational marijuana, bill if they passed the Legislature?

Tony Evers: Mr. Michels has criticized how you responded to the August 2021 protests and riots in Kenosha. What lessons did you learn from your administration’s response to that violence and do you have any regrets over your response?

Tim Michels: Your party created the three-Democrats, three-Republicans Elections Commission in 2015, but you have said it should be abolished. What specific agency or official should oversee Wisconsin elections, which are run by the 1,851 local clerks and 72 county clerks, and who should appoint its members and why?

Tony Evers, are you satisfied with the performance of the Wisconsin Elections Commission? Why or why not? If you are not satisfied, what changes would you like to see made in how the Elections Commission operates?

Tim Michels, Republican legislators think future governors should not have unlimited authority to spend billions in federal aid during national emergencies like the Covid pandemic. Those legislators want to change state law so that lawmakers would have to also approve the spending of future emergency federal aid. Would you sign that bill into law, if it passed the Legislature?

Tony Evers, Mr. Michels recently suggested that a “flat” personal income tax — with just one bracket for all taxpayers — should be considered as a reform of state tax laws. Should that change be considered?

Candidates, thank you for participating in this debate.

Steven Walters started covering the Legislature in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com