As free as the wind blows

× Expand Beth Skogen World Naked Bike Ride Madisonians have been participating in the World Naked Bike Ride since 2010.

There’s a moment of giddy hesitation before I strip off my red and black bikini on a shady block of Few Street. I did this last year. There are already dozens of nude and semi-nude folks with bikes spilling out of the parking lot behind the Social Justice Center. I’m surrounded by a handful of my closest, cutest friends. But being naked in public is generally frowned upon.

The Madison leg of the World Naked Bike Ride is in its 10th year, part of the worldwide movement begun in 2004 to bring awareness to fossil fuel use and promote body positivity. Earlier, my crew and I brunched, packed plenty of beverages and snacks and made cardboard signs to hang on our bikes. We applied thick layers of sunscreen — especially on the areas where the sun doesn’t typically shine.

Near 11 a.m., we’re off. The weather is perfect — mid 70s with a warm, gentle breeze and just enough clouds to provide a sporadic reprieve from the sun. The outdoors soak into nearly every inch of me. It’s probably the best I’ve ever felt about my body in public.

It feels like a parade. Some merrymakers don bright wigs, makeup and pasties; others have painted their backs with messages like “More nude, less crude,” “Love Your Self” and “Bladder Cancer Pisses Me Off.”

During Madison’s first ride, police cited several cyclists, although participants successfully challenged the tickets in court. Organizers say that since 2012, the police have stopped giving citations, although officers could technically intervene if something “indecent” happens.

Motorists don’t seem to mind that we’re delaying them and honk as we roll on to John Nolen Drive. We cruise past delighted picnickers at Brittingham Park. Young children are amazed to see silly adults violating a basic taboo.

Cool mom Jackie Christianson pulls her 4-year-old daughter in a bike trailer. “It’s important for her to experience body positivity,” Christianson says after the ride. “She’s a big fan of both bike riding and being naked, so it’s a good fit.”

In this moment, each of these 150 bodies — unashamed and full of joy — is so beautiful to me. Butts on bike seats are so cute. Riders range in age from the 20s to 70s. So many cool tattoos inked across a span of decades are on display. I estimate a 3-to-1 ratio of men to women — slightly more women from last year — and I feel safe. Nudity is the great equalizer. You can see everyone’s real body — their real self. Because of that, you’re not especially focused on their erogenous zones. It’s all part of the whole. Letting it all hang out is a sublime community experience. We all believe that being naked feels good and aren’t ashamed of it.

As we bike onto the Memorial Union Terrace, the real show begins. We’re in a close, populated area. We begin to shout slogans like “Love your body!” “You’re beautiful!” and encourage others to join us. There are at least three takers during the ride.

The enthusiastic surprise on the faces of bystanders when they spy a squad of naked riders, ringing bike bells and playing dance music, is priceless. Rolling onto State Street, people there are unfazed but supportive, as they cheer, laugh and hold up their hands for high fives. A favorite call and response that encapsulates the ride rings around the busy farmers’ market — “Less gas! More ass!”

After the two-hour ride, we gather for celebratory drinks and snacks back at the Social Justice Center parking lot. Many people remain nude. One of my friends tests out a tall bike while another spins poi. Eventually, I pull on my bikini shorts, mingle a bit and then reluctantly tie on my top. I’m ready for a shower and a nap.

Being naked is liberating for many people. America’s Puritanical, capitalist roots created the framework that pleasure is sinful and bodies are for profit. At this moment in history, our rights to our physical selves are being attacked. On the bike ride home, my body is disappointed that it’s not as free to exult in the elements. Yet, I’m still high off of the ride vibes and already thinking about next year. And some skinny dipping, if the weather ever warms up! n

World Naked Bike Ride

Cities participating: 70

Countries: 20

Estimated riders in the Madison 2019 WNBR: 150

Skateboards: 2

Tall bikes: 1

Minors: 1