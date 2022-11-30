How Sen. Tammy Baldwin built a coalition to pass the Respect for Marriage Act

× Expand Kenneth Burns

In July, when the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages, Sen. Tammy Baldwin was energized.

"I remember being on the Senate floor when I got that news and going over to some of my colleagues saying, 'Hey! Did you see what the House just did? And, frankly, a bunch of Republicans from your state voted for this! And they'll have your back!'" Baldwin said Tuesday night during a video conversation with Isthmus reporters.

Baldwin, the first openly LGBTQ U.S. senator, has been credited with building a bipartisan coalition in the Senate that led to Tuesday's passage of the measure in that body, ultimately convincing 12 Republicans to join her and all of her Democratic colleagues. By Tuesday night, she was hopeful that the House would approve the Senate's version and that President Joe Biden would sign it "maybe by next week, maybe the week after."

In her interview with Isthmus editor Judith Davidoff and publisher Jason Joyce, Baldwin reviewed the steps involved in moving the Respect for Marriage Act through the Senate. She also discussed her history of activism on gay issues, which dates to her time on the Dane County Board in the 1980s and 1990s.

Baldwin also addressed her support for the controversial decision to bring F-35 fighter planes to Madison, the Democrats' performance in the midterm elections earlier in November, and her close friendship with the late Dick Wagner, the former county supervisor and gay rights pioneer.

"He was an out, proud gay man and one of the earliest in our nation to be elected, running as an out gay man," Baldwin said. "He probably is one of the first dozen worldwide, which also says a lot about the progress made between 1980 and today.... We've achieved several important advances."

View video of the interview here: