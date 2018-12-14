The vision for James Madison Park

× Expand City of Madison The stalls outlined in yellow on the left of this graphic of James Madison Park identify some of the proposed parking spaces.

The draft James Madison Park Master Plan is reflective of a public engagement process that was guided by the City of Madison’s continued efforts to provide equitable access to parks. Methods for public engagement were guided strongly by recommendations from the Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative (RESJI) analysis. Public engagement included public meetings, focus group discussions, stakeholder meetings, on-site observations, a pop-up event, comment cards, and intercept interviews. The results of the public engagement efforts may be viewed here.

Improved access to the two park shelters, boating facilities, active recreation, and Mendota Rowing Club was input Parks received frequently during the engagement process. The graphic used in the op-ed was not prepared by the city or the design team. The perspective used makes the parking lot appear to be encroaching farther into the park than what would be necessary. The design is due in part to the feedback received to minimize tree loss and protect critical viewsheds as identified in the Comprehensive Plan. The op-ed didn’t mention that permeable pavement is envisioned for the parking lot and paths, and that it is also envisioned that the parking lot itself will be lower than the surrounding park to minimize viewshed impacts from the street. While the proposed parking lot converts approximately 19,500 square feet of mowed lawn into pavement, this amount is reduced through the conversion of the existing 11,500 square feet of pavement on the west end of the park into continuous open green space where park users prefer to congregate (away from the street and closer to the lake).

As part of this planning process, the city reviewed the potential of solely using the two-hour on- street parking and the parking garage. The conclusion was that this wasn’t adequate and increased the burden for those who wanted to use the park shelters for weddings, community gatherings, and religious services, not to mention the burden it places on those groups identified through the RESJI process who identified parking in the park as essential.

The proposed plan provides activities for all of Madison’s residents, both within the neighborhood and from other areas in the city. It greatly improves shoreline access, stormwater runoff management, water quality, and habitat throughout the park. It improves accessibility to the park and in the park, and provides a multitude of educational opportunities that support the city’s environmental and sustainability goals. The draft plan balances all of these goals to provide a vision for James Madison Park in the future.