April Television

I’m not exaggerating when I say that April 2019 is perhaps the most highly anticipated month of television in years, because it marks the beginning of the end for Game of Thrones after a two-year hiatus. But even if you’re not a Thrones fan, there are several other great shows to consume this April, from Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone to the return of the BBC America thriller, Killing Eve.

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access, revival April 1)

I know I’m a terrible millennial for never seeing any of the original Twilight Zone, but now a whole new generation will get to enjoy the mystery series famously created by Rod Serling. Arguably no one in the 21st century has blended the genres of horror, mystery and thriller more expertly than Jordan Peele. His 2017 masterpiece Get Out was a box office and critical success and his new film, Us, recently hit theaters. Peele will be the new host of a reimagined Twilight Zone, with each episode sometimes telling multiple stories with great, horrifying twists. Actors including Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), John Cho (Searching) and Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) will star. Basically, Jordan Peele is an auteur, and I am always willing to check out his latest work.

Killing Eve (BBC America, returning April 8)

The first season of Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (Doctor Foster), captivated critics and audiences alike. I even named it my favorite TV show of 2018. Now the BBC America show returns for its second season, continuing to portray the cat-and-mouse game between Oh’s investigator and Comer’s psychopathic assassin. The tone of this series is serious with beats of humor, and the real highlights are the interactions between the two leads. Oh and Comer have a playful tension that is the core of the show. On top of all that, the writing on Killing Eve is brilliant — equal parts psychological thriller, mystery and offbeat British comedy.

Fosse/Verdon (FX, premiering April 9)

Fosse/Verdon explores the decades-long relationship between Tony Award-winning actor and performer Gwen Verdon and the man who considered her his muse, legendary Broadway choreographer Bob Fosse. Starring Michelle Williams (Brokeback Mountain) as Verdon and Sam Rockwell (Vice) as Fosse, this show covers the duo’s epic partnership, how they met, their chaotic marriage and on-stage collaborations from Sweet Charity to Chicago. As a Broadway enthusiast, I’m eager to see one of the most iconic theater partnerships portrayed on the silver screen. I also think Rockwell and Williams are interesting choices and am looking forward to witnessing their chemistry. Bonus: Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda is an executive producer!

Game of Thrones (HBO, returning April 14)

On April 14, Game of Thrones returns for its long-awaited final season. The HBO drama has captivated viewers for years with its mythical lands, complex characters, detailed costuming, choreographed violence and sexy times. After years of being told “Winter is Coming” it’s finally here! This season appears to chronicle the simultaneous wars occuring, one for the Iron Throne and one for humanity (the army of white walkers and zombies is marching south with a mission to eradicate human life). The final season is sure to be action-packed and filled with those signature, hard-to-deal-with deaths the show is famous for. The show’s conclusion will leave a massive hole in the heart of pop culture, but all good things must come to an end!