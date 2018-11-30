Forget holiday shows

× Expand Courtesy of HBO

The month of December is generally dominated by holiday-oriented programming — from Hallmark and Netflix movies to classics like Home Alone, and White Christmas. Below are some some non-holiday movies and TV shows that will keep you occupied this month, from powerful documentaries like Say Her Name (HBO) to sharp comedies like Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO, Premiering Dec. 3)

On July 10, 2015, a Texas state trooper stopped 28-year-old Sandra Bland for failing to use her turn signal. She was jailed on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Three days later, Bland was found dead in her cell of apparent suicide. A video of her encounter with the officer surfaced online shortly after her death, and it became a national news story. What happened in those three days, and what does it say about our society and the racial dynamics of policing? Say Her Name is a documentary that profiles the events leading up to Bland’s arrest and death, as well as the two years following the events. The film features interviews with relatives, friends and legal counsel, as well as vlogs Sandra recorded and posted on YouTube. Ultimately, it aims to expose the injustice and possible abuse Bland faced as a black woman. I am interested in seeing this documentary, and I hope to learn about all facets of the situation and case.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime, Returning Dec. 5)

The Amazon Prime comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its second season Dec. 5. Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) is the creator and writes and directs the Emmy-winning series about a young, Jewish housewife who becomes a comedian in the 1950s. It stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as protagonist Midge Maisel, and also features Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and more. If you love quick-witted and poignant comedies, check this show out. As a fan of Gilmore Girls, this show feels comforting and familiar, and the vintage flair of the costumes, sets and dialogue elevate the series. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an excellent comedy that explores the themes of women in male-dominated workplaces, independence outside of a relationship and personal identity.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 (ESPN, Returning Dec. 11)

The 30 for 30 series on ESPN has consistently produced excellent documentaries about some of the greatest sports stories of all time. 42 to 1 is directed by Ben Houser and Jeremy Schaap (both from E60.) The film tackles one of the biggest upsets in the history of professional sports: boxer Buster Douglas’s victory over the seemingly unbeatable Mike Tyson in 1990, for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship title. Douglas’ odds as an underdog were “42 to 1” and national news publications were already proclaiming that Tyson would defeat him easily. The documentary explores the time leading up to this fight and how the outcome shocked the boxing world. I always love a good underdog story, and I’m also curious to learn more about Douglas’ backstory and where he is today. Even if you’re just a casual sports fan, 42 to 1 looks to be a fascinating show.

Roma (Netflix, Premiering Dec. 14)

Roma is the latest film from Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity.) So far, it has been critically lauded, earning a 99 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and awards like the Golden Lion, the highest prize at the Venice Film Festival. Roma wais shot in black-and-white, and is about a middle-class family living in Mexico City in the early ’70s. This appears to be Cuarón’s most personal film yet. He grew up in Mexico City during this time period, and says that many of the scenes were taken from his memories growing up. I can’t wait to see this movie, not just because of all the critical acclaim, but because it is an autobiographical story from a terrific director.