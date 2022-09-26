What a journey we are on together!

× Expand CTM Season

So many paths have we traveled over the years – 57 to be exact. That’s how long CTM has been a part of Madison, bringing exceptional theater to all ages.

Whether this is your first time experiencing CTM or you’ve been with them for generations, CTM is glad to be back performing live theater!

This year CTM’s theatrical journey takes us to Overture’s Capitol Theater for two magnificent shows: an all-new production of A Christmas Carol to celebrate the holidays, and the high-flying musical Peter Pan, celebrating eternal youth!

We’re in our eastside home at MYArts for two very special plays: The Mole Hill Stories for our youngest audiences, and the world premiere of Finder and The North Star, an enchanting adventure story.

As always, CTM brings you the finest family entertainment featuring professional adult actors alongside talented youth.

And when you buy now, YOU’LL SAVE UP TO 40% through October 3rd, plus you’ll get the best seats at the best prices with the most flexibility for those unexpected turns along the way!

Your early patronage is vital to CTM’s success!

Read on for all the details of this wonderful season of plays and musicals. Every story celebrates life’s journey - magical, surprising, joyful!

THE MOLE HILL STORIES

Oct 15 - 30

Starlight Theater at MYARTS

Journey with Mole and her friends as they discover the wonders of the world and the power of teamwork.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dec 10 - 23

The Capitol Theater at Overture Center

Madison’s holiday classic gets freshened up in this new adaptation, shining new light on the timeless story of Scrooge’s journey to joy.

FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR

Feb 18 - March 5

Starlight Theater at MYARTS

When Finder wishes on a star, a mysterious visitor appears and a spectacular journey is set in motion. A world premiere play by CTM’s own Erica Berman!

PETER PAN

April 22 - 30

The Capitol Theater at Overture Center

Neverland awaits! Fly with Peter, Wendy, Michael, and John on their wondrous journey to the place where dreams are born and you never grow up.