Alex Esch from Edgewood High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for his academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Baseball and football

West Madison Little League, Challenger League Buddy

Edgewood Math Team and high school ambassador

"Alex is a hard working student athlete who never takes a day off, leads by example and constantly displays leadership and work ethic that every coach hopes for his or her players. He is polite and humble, and is respected by our entire community."

-Monica Ladell, Director of College and Career Counseling