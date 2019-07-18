Gabriel Wasserman from Madison East High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for his academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Cross country and ultimate frisbee

Teacher's assistant for K-1 class at his synagogue

Involved with East Link Crew

Gabe created the most open and hard working atmosphere for the Madison East Cross Country team that I have witnessed in 11 years. He truly was the heart and soul of our team and he will bring this light to Whitman College next year.

—Nancy Gritt, coach