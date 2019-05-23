Jaden Weiss from Madison West High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for his academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Swimming, volleyball, baseball and ultimate frisbee

Madison West Little League, Challenger League Buddy

Up next: Swimming and studying political science at Seattle University

Jaden is an outstanding leader, great teammate, and even better person. He always has a smile on his face and truly cares about everyone around him. He is dedicated to helping others and makes the best of any hard situation. When there is a challenge he accepts it and rises to meet it. When others are struggling he is always there, ready to listen or help. Jaden will be successful in whatever he does.