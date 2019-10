Molly Peden from La Follette High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for her academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Dance team, cross country, track & field

National Honor Society and Scholar Athlete of the Year

Volunteers as math tutor and 8th grade mentor, organizer, peer tutor

“Molly is a terrific young woman. She cares about her community and the people around her and does not hesitate to assist others when she can.”

-Ari Kluesner, Coach