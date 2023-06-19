Bring your group to the Duck Pond!

× Expand What do birthdays, bachelors, bowling teams, ballroom dancers and basket weaving enthusiasts have in common? They all party at the Duck Pond!

The Madison Mallards want to host you and your group at the Duck Pond! Whether it’s your birthday, your bachelor or bachelorette party, or if you run a basket weaving enthusiasts club, you can party at the Duck Pond.

The Mallards have a wide selection of available areas around the ballpark to accompany any group, ranging from 15 to 1,000 fans!

Our Pepsi Pregame Party can host up to 1,000 fans on a given night. This area offers an all-you-can-eat buffet and bottomless Pepsi products for 90 minutes starting when gates open! Fans can also opt into a bottomless beer ticket which also runs for 90 minutes starting when gates open. Pepsi Pregame Party tickets include access to a self-serve buffet with cheeseburgers, all-beef hotdogs, Stoddard’s brats, vegan black bean burgers and more! Fans will have access to yard games in the upgraded courtyard of the Pregame Party area including cornhole, ladder golf, and giant Jenga. Be sure to check out our brand new Maynard Mallard inflatable cornhole boards! Following the pregame buffet, each Pepsi Pregame Party ticket is seated in the grandstand along the first baseline with one of the best views in all of Warner Park!

Are you a bride or groom to be? There’s not a better spot in town to host your bachelor or bachelorette party than the Duck Pond! Starting at $45 per ticket, fans can book bachelor or bachelorette outings with options for all-you-can-eat food and drinks in a number of areas including the Pepsi Pregame Party, the Busch Light Duck Blind General Admission, Busch Light Duck Blind 6-person Reserved Tables, or the Johnson Financial Group Club. Groups that book in the Busch Light Duck Blind and Johnson Financial Group Club will have access to bottomless food and drinks in the Duck Blind concessions and Hangover bar, featuring over 20 tap handles of draft beer, seltzers and ciders. The guest of honor will be invited to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and groups can opt into a ticket package that includes matching bachelor or bachelorette themed Mallards t-shirts for each member in the party!

Fans looking for options in our grandstand can book groups with tickets plus a Mallards hat! Starting at only $12 per ticket, groups can be booked in our Terrace, Dugout, or Scout sections of the grandstand that each include a Mallards snapback ballcap! This option is exclusive for our grandstand groups and is a great way to guarantee that your group is decked out in Mallards gear!

Group outings for the remainder of the 2023 season are available now! To book your group outing or to find more information, visit mallardsbaseball.com or call us at our office at 608-246-4277. We can’t wait to see you at the Duck Pond!