Paint your picture-perfect weekend

ART 64, presented by Discover Wauwatosa, is a two-day bracket-style live performance painting tournament and street festival that takes place in The Village of Wauwatosa. Artists from around the country are selected to participate in the competition and are paired up in a head-to-head competition for a $20,000 grand prize. The one-of-a-kind event consists of four rounds of painting with visitors voting for their favorite artists and ultimately choosing the grand prize winner.

Wauwatosa's Village is a walkable, European-style district home to a variety of dining options as well as upscale boutiques. Artists participating in the event are placed at tables in the streets, giving visitors the opportunity to walk up to each artist, watch them paint, and interact with the artists as they work. A timed element of the competition creates energy and excitement felt by all when voting for their favorite artists. After each round of competition, paintings are displayed and made available for purchase via an online auction.

While votes are calculated, visitors can enjoy performances by local musicians. Additionally, many boutiques and locally-owned restaurants have tents in the streets selling their merchandise as well as food and beverage options. Several food trucks participate in the event and a dedicated children's area provides age-appropriate activities for families looking to keep their younger members entertained and happy. The Tosa Farmers Market, a long-time favorite destination for many, takes place in The Village on Saturday mornings and is a great place to grab a coffee, a bite to eat, and other locally-made and grown products.

Plan for an overnight stay, so you will be sure to be able to follow your favorite artist throughout the two-day event and vote in every round. To make sure you get your fill of public art, visit the city's North Avenue Mural Arts District (NoMAD). NoMAD is centered in East Tosa and is currently home to seven unique and colorful murals, with two new murals scheduled to be installed summer of 2023. There are lots of different options for you to round out a Wauwatosa weekend including golf at Milwaukee County Golf Courses, a trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo, taking in a baseball game at American Family Field, and dining at numerous locally-owned restaurants.

ART 64 is an annual event that is unique to Wauwatosa. In 2023, artists from 20 different states and 6 different countries applied to participate in the event. This second year of the event is supported by Travel Wisconsin. For more information on planning a visit to Wauwatosa, check out DiscoverWauwatosa.com.