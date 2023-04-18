Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Heroes: Jeanne, Liv, and Michael

The nearly 70 local nonprofit members of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Jeanne Welch and Liv Wuethrich volunteered for Sustain Dane’s Farmers’ Market Food Scrap Collection program (link to https://sustaindane.org/farmers-market-food-scrap-collection/). Their efforts, along with the work of the other volunteers, helped divert over 10,000 pounds of food waste from landfills in 2022.

Michael Rehani is a volunteer with the Sierra Club - Wisconsin Chapter (link to https://www.sierraclub.org/wisconsin). As part of the Water Team, he works hard to ensure all Wisconsinites have access to clean water.

Thank you, Jeanne, Liv, and Michael!

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by Isthmus, 105.5 Triple M, and Budget Signs.