Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Ashley Inda

Ashley Inda is a volunteer for Nuestro Mundo, Inc., where she is an active member of the school's Family & School Alliance. She uses her organizational and leadership skills to help families feel connected and engaged in the school community. Ashley also serves as a room parent coordinator where she shares resources and helps parents connect with teachers to best support their child's classroom throughout the school year. Thank you, Ashley!

Nuestro Mundo, Inc. is dedicated to empowering and uniting community members by providing and enhancing multicultural educational opportunities in Spanish and English. Nuestro Mundo, Inc. holds the charter for Nuestro Mundo Community School, a Spanish-English dual-language immersion school within the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The values of Nuestro Mundo are best articulated through the pledge heard every morning at the school: “In Nuestro Mundo we value all people regardless of skin color, language, country of origin, gender, or ability. We are all human beings deserving of dignity, security, and opportunities.”

