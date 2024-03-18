Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Beth Fuller

× Expand A photo of Beth Fuller, volunteer for River Alliance of Wisconsin. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Beth Fuller is a consistent and passionate volunteer for River Alliance of Wisconsin. She helps with development work, advises the development committee, and supports River Alliance events including Wild & Scenic Film Festival and Fools’ Flotilla. Beth is a successful and innovative entrepreneur, and her dedication to the cause of protecting and restoring water goes back 50 years to when she was a trailblazer as one of the first women in the outdoor industry. Thank you, Beth!

For the last 30 years, River Alliance of Wisconsin has worked to empower people to protect and restore water in three big ways: local watershed group support, lobbying for clean water protection laws, and leading a vision for a better water protection system.

