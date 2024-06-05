Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Beth Welch

× Expand A photo of Beth Welch, board vice president of the Madison Area Community Land Trust. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Beth Welch is board vice president of the Madison Area Community Land Trust, an organization that helps make homeownership affordable in our community. The organization has grown rapidly in recent years and Beth’s leadership has helped guide that growth. Always willing to lend a hand, Beth has also served on numerous community organization boards, volunteered in her son's school activities, and remains very active in her co-housing community. Thank you, Beth!

The Madison Area Community Land Trust has over 60 homes that are permanently affordable, which means the homes remain affordable for low-income and first-time homebuyers over generations. MACLT owns the land under the home, and the homeowner leases the land from MACLT using a 98-year renewable ground lease. The homeowner agrees to pay it forward to the next buyer by selling the house at an affordable price and MACLT facilitates the sale of the home with an equity-focused policy for choosing the next buyer based on need.

