Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Catherine McKenzie

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Catherine McKenzie is a volunteer for the Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter, where she has designed the organization’s print newsletter since 2017. Catherine uses her design skills to make the newsletter engaging and effective at communicating about important environmental issues in Wisconsin and around the world.

Thank you, Catherine!

The Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter was founded in 1963 and includes over 18,000 members throughout the state. Inspired by Wisconsin’s beautiful lakes, forests, rivers, and other natural features, the Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter works to protect our communities and the planet. Their victories include preventing Perrier from bottling Wisconsin’s water in 2000, stopping the Crandon sulfide mine in 2003, and halting the Penokee taconite mine in 2013.

