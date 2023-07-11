Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Chrysalis

× Expand Chrysalis logo that has a purple butterfly on the right.

The nearly 70 local nonprofit members of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Chrysalis promotes mental health and substance use recovery in our community by supporting work opportunities that encourage hope, healing, and wellness. They directly support over 250 Dane County residents on their path to employment. The organization also encourages recovery through staff members sharing their own lived experiences.

In addition to vocational support, Chrysalis also runs the Chrysalis Clubhouse, a place for people in mental health and substance use recovery to find meaning and purpose through community. The clubhouse is responsible for the very popular Chrysalis Pops program, a "seed to sales" social enterprise where Clubhouse members grow organic fruit, create popsicles from the fruit, and sell the popsicles throughout Madison and the surrounding areas.

Chrysalis envisions a community where everyone belongs, a community that is free from stigma and rooted in racial and social justice, and a community where people with mental health and substance use struggles are welcomed and supported.

Thank you, Chrysalis!

