Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Cortney Dean

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Cortney Dean is a volunteer for Wisconsin Wetlands Association, where she completed an analysis of floodplain restoration policies from other states to help inform Wisconsin Wetlands Association’s own floodplain restoration policy initiatives. Cortney’s skills, motivation, and expertise have helped Wisconsin Wetlands Association advocate for floodplain restoration policy improvements in our state. Thank you, Cortney!

Wisconsin Wetlands Association is dedicated to the protection, restoration, and enjoyment of wetlands and associated ecosystems through science-based programs, education, and advocacy.

