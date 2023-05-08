× Expand Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero Nivali Mariam, a Wheels for Winners volunteer, smiling and wearing a shirt that says Wheels for Winners Earn a Bike Program. Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero Nivali Mariam, a Wheels for Winners volunteer.

The nearly 70 local nonprofit members of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Nivali Mariam is a diligent mechanic and a thoughtful board member for Wheels for Winners, an organization that provides bicycles to individuals who perform community service. Nivali has translated materials into Spanish and produced an outreach video for Wheels for Winners’ growing Spanish-speaking audience.

Nivali has also helped promote events including Urban Triage's “Voices of the Youth’s Ride & Grub!” in 2020 at which Wheels for Winners repaired and distributed bikes and provided helmets and locks.

As a trusted and well-connected resource within the Latinx community, Nivali has helped Wheels for Winners see a new and steady stream of bike earners who contribute to the community in ways that directly promote cycling. With Nivali’s efforts, Wheels for Winners is making strides in increasing access to cycling within communities of color.

Thank you, Nivali!

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin: communityshares.com

