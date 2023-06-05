Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Fair Wisconsin Education Fund

× Expand Fair Wisconsin Education Fund logo in dark blue and light blue

The nearly 70 local nonprofit members of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Fair Wisconsin Education Fund (link to https://fairwisconsin.com/fair-wisconsin-education-fund/) works to build a fair, safe, and inclusive Wisconsin for all LGBTQ+ people by advancing, achieving, and protecting LGBTQ+ civil rights and workplace equality through education, movement capacity building, grassroots organizing, civic engagement, research, and legal challenge preparation.

LGBTQ+ and allied people help shape and inform the work of the organization to ensure Fair Wisconsin Education Fund is responsive and accountable to the people the organization serves.

Fair Wisconsin Education Fund recognizes, respects, and celebrates the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. They know that social, racial, and economic justice are key intersectional issues that impact LGBTQ+ people and their families, and that a multi-issue approach is necessary to address the diverse challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community.

The organization built (and continues to build) a statewide coalition to educate about the harms of anti-trans legislation and helped prevent a dozen anti-LGBTQ+ bills from becoming law.

