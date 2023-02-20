More than just food from a farmer you know: Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)

× Expand FairShare CSA Coalition Isthmus sponsored post - 1

Even though it’s still winter, farmers are getting ready for another busy growing season ahead. Seeds are being purchased, crop plans are being organized, and farmers are getting in their last little bit of rest before months of hard work begins.

One of the simplest (and most delicious) ways to support your local farmers is through Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA. By purchasing a “share” at the beginning of the growing season and becoming a “member” of that farm for the entire season, CSA lets you buy food directly from a grower in your area. In return, members receive a weekly or bi-weekly box of farm-fresh foods - carefully grown, harvested, and packed by the farmer - all season long.

“We love to eat in season, and having a CSA allows me to eat the freshest, local, in-season produce,” notes Jennie M, a CSA member of Red Door Family Farm. “I feel good about feeding myself, my family and my friends with the food we get from our farm. CSA also means that we are supporting a small family farm and knowing not only where our food comes from, but also who grew it.”

CSA members sign up in advance of the growing season, which helps farmers plan for the season ahead and cover the initial annual costs of farm operation: things like seeds, soil amendments, and tools all need to be purchased well before food is ready to be harvested. And February 20 - 26 is the most popular time of year for CSA signups, so now is a great time to find a farm and sign up for a share!

Along with farm-fresh food, other benefits of CSA typically include:

Farm newsletters with each delivery, including notes about what’s happening on the farm, what produce you’re receiving that week, cooking tips, recipes, and more.

Opportunities to visit the farm and attend farm events.

A personal connection to the hands that grow your food. With CSA, you know exactly where your food is coming from, who grew it, and can rest assured that it was picked within days of getting to your table.

A variety of share options, including: extended season shares (spring, fall, winter), customizable shares (pick what goes in your box each week), market shares (pick what you want directly at the farmers’ market), and various share sizes to fit your household’s needs.

Payment plans to spread the share cost across the season.

Financial support for eligible households through the Partner Shares Program.

Knowing your farmer uses sustainable and organic farming practices that limit environmental impact, protect our waterways, and encourage healthy soils.

Bethanee Wright, farmer at Winterfell Acres, shares that, to her, “CSA means a livelihood that is in alignment with the natural world. And I’m not just growing for an anonymous person at a grocery store, there’s also the community aspect of CSA. The connection with the people who get to eat the food I grow is a really important piece of why I farm. And part of why people really love CSA is that you can feel the love that goes into the plants and the food we grow.”

So how can you find a farmer to connect with for the upcoming season? It’s easy! Just head to FairShare CSA Coalition’s Farm Search Tool and search by drop-off location, share size, share type, and several other filters to find a farm that is a good fit for your household needs. Once you find a farm that works for you, sign up to become a member, select your pickup location, and enjoy a season’s worth of delicious, farm-fresh food grown just for you by a farmer you know!

