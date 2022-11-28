Seven Acre Dairy Company is set to (re)open

× Expand Seven Acre Dairy Company

Seven Acre Dairy Company is now taking reservations and set to (re)open in just a few short weeks.

It’s been a long time coming–135 years, to be precise.

In 1888, a group of local dairy farmers built their community a cheese factory on the banks of the Sugar River in Paoli, Wisconsin. For nearly a century, the little factory thrived, making award-winning Swiss cheese and sweet cream butter celebrated throughout Wisconsin. But the consolidation of the dairy industry was too swift for the little factory to keep pace, and, in 1980, the factory closed its doors for good.

In 2021, a group of local entrepreneurs purchased the factory to preserve this amazing piece of Wisconsin heritage. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the factory has been restored and reborn as the Seven Acre Dairy Company, a one-of-a-kind destination for a new generation of Wisconsin dairy lovers, where people gather to connect and celebrate at a place steeped in history and natural beauty, all with a touch of joy and warm Midwestern hospitality.

Today, Seven Acre offers

an upscale restaurant and bar, showcasing innovative cuisines that honors farmstead cookery of seasons past.

a casual cafe, featuring coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, quick service sandwiches, soups, and salads, and, of course, plenty of ice cream.

a boutique hotel, with 8 well-appointed guest rooms and suites.

event and meeting space for parties and gatherings from 8 to 200;.

a micro-dairy plant producing butter and soft-serve ice cream.

seven acres of restored oak savanna, manicured gardens, and private lawns, all bounded by the meandering Sugar River and local dairy farms.

We can’t wait to see you!

For more information and bookings please visit us at

sevenacredairyco.com