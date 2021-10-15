The Division of the Arts unifies and catalyzes the arts at UW–Madison. They support and promote the missions of the academic arts departments and affiliated partners, foster interdisciplinary collaborations, deepen the student experience, build community engagement, and advocate for inclusion, diversity, equity, and access across the arts. The arts offer greater understanding of the world, express and challenge points of view, explore and address injustices, and celebrate all aspects of humanity and the world around us.

The Division of the Arts believes the Arts are for Everyone, Everywhere! This affirms the belief that everyone should be able to participate in the arts. Their online arts hub is a great resource for finding arts events and opportunities. Discover how to plug in to the campus arts community by visiting go.wisc.edu/ArtsEvents.