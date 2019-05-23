Year of the shirsey

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby

It has become a summer ritual: a trip to the Duck Pond. Northwoods League baseball — a developmental league for highly skilled college baseball players — is only part of the scene. From mascot Maynard’s entrance via zipline to closing fun with concerts, fireworks and more, there are multiple attention outlets no matter what your level of interest in America’s pasttime. Special promotion night tickets are not as difficult to get as those to the Brewers’ Yelich bobblehead game (forget about that one), but maybe plan ahead for these special events and giveaways. Check the full game schedule at northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/2019-promotional-schedule-1.

May 30: The Zooperstars bounce around the field in inflatable suits. Even if you have a Ph.D. in nuclear physics, you will laugh. Because you can’t not.

June 7: A beekeeper Maynard bobblehead calls attention to the plight of bees due to hive collapse.

June 16: It’s a dad-bod shirsey giveaway. A shirsey is a hybrid between a short and a jersey. A dad-bod is a human frame that has perhaps been spending more time at Costco than at the gym. The two meet cute in this Father’s Day celebration.

July 6: A free concert by cover band Run Forrest Run and fireworks take place after the game.

July 18: Another shirsey giveaway, this time featuring a realistic pizza. And before the game, puppy yoga. Because puppies.

July 20: To commemorate the moon landing 50 years ago, there will be two astronaut Maynard bobbleheads — Moon Maynard and Conspiracy Moon Maynard. And the national obsession with conspiracy theories is officially normalized.

July 24: Bark in the Park returns. This is the night dog lovers can bring their pooch to the park to enjoy (?) the game. There’s also a fundraiser for Madison’s Underground Pet Rescue: for each ticket sold to the Duck Blind, $5 goes to Underdog.

July 31: It’s Harry Potter’s birthday and basically everything at the Duck Pond will be Hogwarts-related. There will be Harry Potter trivia in the Duck Blind. And if previous years are any indication, there may be butter beer in the offing.

Aug. 10: Las Vegas night closes out the regular season with giveaways galore. Basically, it’s a gambling-themed purge of lots of end-of-the-season merch. Perfect!