Supporting independent makers across the U.S. is important to Sarah Artz, Becca Cooke and Kate Holl.

The three founders of Good Day Collective want to stock their pop up shop with items that help create “a home that leaves more room to breathe,” Cooke says.

Good Day Collective, located at 1 N. Pinckney St. on the Capitol Square in the former home of American Family Insurance’s DreamBank, opened on Oct. 18 and will remain open throughout the holiday season until Jan. 8. The store sells clothing, jewelry and home goods, including house plants. Artz, Cooke and Holl are already small business owners and bring different areas of interest and expertise to the group store.

Cooke, who owns Red’s Mercantile in Eau Claire, specializes in clothes, bags and shoes made in the U.S. Cooke’s contributions include a collection of well-made, timeless pieces like handmade hammered rose gold hoop earrings from Token Jewelry in Eau Claire and woolen scarves from Faribault Woolen Mill Co. in Faribault, Minnesota.

Holl recently moved back to Wisconsin, her home state, after seven years in Nashville. She is the plant lover. The founder of Madison-based boutique plant shop Wildewood, Holl stocks Good Day Collective with a selection of houseplants, botanical-inspired books and such plant accessories as stands, macrame hangers and watering cans. With plants peeking around every corner and hanging from the ceiling throughout the store, there’s plenty of inspiration for bringing plants into the home. Holl is excited to educate people about the benefits of house plants. “Studies show that plants boost creativity and filter the air,” she says, in addition to providing a welcoming atmosphere.

Holl’s background is in photography, but she didn’t like how hands-off an activity it had become with the advent of digital. “I found solace in being with my plants and gardening and thought ‘Maybe this could be my career,’” Holl says. “And I never looked back.” Norfolk Island Pines — a more sustainable Christmas tree that can be kept in your home year-round — should arrive in the store soon.

Artz is the founder of Madison creative studio One-One Thousand. She specializes in DIY projects and makes kits for dying fabrics and and weaving. She also stocks Good Day Collective with wool, knitting needles and patterns from hip wool company Wool and the Gang.

As a supporter of independent artists, Artz loves to celebrate Madison makers and the store carries colorful pillows, wall hangings and jewelry from Madison-based fiber artists Lauren Ann Paul and Melissa Jenkins.

While Artz has been organizing ephemeral pop-up markets in the Madison area for several years, she is excited about setting up a more permanent shop on the Square for at least the next few months. “We see Good Day as an opportunity to pool resources and gain exposure,” Artz says.

Good Day Collective

1 N. Pinckney St.; facebook.com/gooddaycollective

11 am-6 pm Wed.-Sat., 11 am-3 pm Sun.

Open hours will increase as the holidays grow nearer.