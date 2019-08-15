Inking outside the lines

× Expand Chelsey Dequaine Claire Warhus of Wayward Tattoos.

A neighborhood doesn’t seem complete without a coffee shop, a brewery and, lately, a tattoo shop — or at least that’s how it feels sometimes in Madison. The number of tattoo shops has been growing steadily in the area in recent years. According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, Dane County had 31 licensed tattoo shops in 2010 (these include permanent make-up facilities). Now there are 67.

Two of Madison’s newest tattoo businesses are Wayward Tattoo on Atwood Avenue, and Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club on State Street. Each has taken the standard tattoo parlor formula and added something extra.

Wayward Tattoo, named for the three “wayward” or “weird” sisters in Macbeth, is one of only two all women-owned tattoo shops in Dane County. (The other, Shade Medical & Creative Tattoo on University Avenue, opened in 2016.)

Wayward’s front window boasts a beautifully designed blue and gold logo and one of the best “open” signs in town. It’s neon and in the shape of a hot dog.

The 450-square-foot shop is owned by Gabe Joyner, Claire Warhus and Audra Grosz, all in their 30s. Joyner was 19 when she put an art portfolio together in her hometown of Spooner, Wisconsin, but lacking funds and bowing to parental pressure, she ended up with a job in insurance that she hated. Warhus left her hometown of Milwaukee for Madison more than a decade ago. She began her career with Spike-O-Matic Tattoo and Steve’s Tattoo and Body Piercing. Grosz, from Eau Claire, graduated from UW-Madison with an art degree, but was unsure of how she wanted to use it. Once she found tattooing’s combination of practicality and style, she was sold.

The three began discussing opening their own shop in February, and three months later the neon hot dog was glowing.

The three have an equal share in the business. One of their goals as a collectively run tattoo shop is making sure it operates as equally and fairly as possible. “Looking at the tattoo industry, it has obviously come a long way in terms of representation of gender in the actual industry,” says Warhus. But women are still underrepresented when it comes to owning their own shops. “It’s really cool to be on the front lines of that in Madison,” Warhus says.

The shop’s website features the message “All bodies are welcome.” This body-positive value is important to everyone at Wayward. “No matter what you look like, what kind of skin you have, we’re straight-up stoked to have you in here,” says Warhus, reflecting on how tattoo shops can be intimidating, especially for first-timers.

Then the shop door swings open. A woman is turning 55 soon and wants a tattoo to celebrate. The staff erupts with cheers. It’s an example of the kind of support Wayward Tattoo gives.

“We’ve had people walking in off the street thinking of getting their first tattoo,” Warhus says. “I’ve tattooed an 82-year-old. I have another client who is 67 — she got a half-sleeve. It’s really nice to have a huge community of every profession, every age, every gender.”

Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club opened in December. Passersby are welcomed by an artistically chalked sandwich board announcing both an art exhibit and tattoo specials. A gold-trimmed interior and potted palm trees give the shop a 1920s vacation vibe. In addition to tattoos, the shop hosts gallery parties on the first Saturday of every month with music and drinks, and the goal of bringing the community together.

The idea for monthly art shows blended well with owner Cory Correia’s goal of offering a community space, not just a tattoo shop. Artists showcased have included Madison-based illustrator and tattoo artist Jeff Jackopin and, this month, Correia himself. Starting Sept. 5, the shop walls will feature Hope Glassel.

“I want people to feel welcome and not scared of the typical tattoo shop vibe,” says Correia. “Don’t be afraid to come in and talk, even if you don’t want to get a tattoo.”

Correia grew up in Orange County, California, and turned to art as an escape, first with drawing, ceramics and mixed media. He then took up tattoo art, honing it with stints in Hawaii and Texas. He landed in Madison in 2014 after reconnecting with a friend (now his wife) over Instagram. At that point Correia, now 41, had been creating tattoos for a decade and felt his career was at a standstill. “It wasn’t a passion anymore – it was a job.”

Last October, Correia discovered the vacant storefront on State Street and took the leap to opening his own shop.

Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club’s staff includes four tattoo artists (one added in July) and two apprentices. The shop also hosts guest artists from other states on weekends. Correia says he didn’t expect to have a staff of this size so soon. “I have to remind myself we’ve only been open seven months — it’s shockingly awesome,” he says.

Wayward Tattoo

2332 Atwood Ave.; 608-361-8724; waywardtattoos.com

Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club

218 State St.; 608.416.5561; isthmustattoo.com