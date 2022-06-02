Isthmus' 2022 summer music, theater and dance calendar

× Expand courtesy The Edgewater A past Brewgrass Fridays concert at The Edgewater.

More than just fairs and festivals take place in the great outdoors. Summer in Wisconsin brings a wealth of recurring concert series and other annual happenings to parks and other public spaces, mostly free to attend. During our era of COVID, some theater and dance performances have also moved to outside spaces.

Here's what we have heard about around Madison, Dane County and the state (updates will be forthcoming as new events are announced). Unlike our related festivals calendar (which is listed chronologically), these series, fests and performances are listed alphabetically, by event or company name; the theater and dance list follows the music list. Before heading to any event, it's advisable to check websites and social media for any COVID-related updates and safety protocols. Have some fun this summer, and stay safe out there.

Annual concerts/concert series/music fests

AtwoodFest: July 30-31, Atwood Avenue, Madison. atwoodfest.org .

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: "Rags to Riches," chamber music concert series, 6:30 p.m., June 10 and 17, 7:30 p.m., June 11 and 18-19, 2:30 p.m., June 12 and 26, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, Madison; and 7:30 p.m., June 25, Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton. bachdancing.org . 608-265-2787.

Back Porch Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, Monona. Waunakee Big Band, June 30; Big Squeezy, July 7; Curley & the Key, July 14; Second Swing Around, July 21; SpareTime Bluegrass, July 28; Moldy Jam, Aug. 4 (with ice cream social 5:30 p.m.). historicbloominggrove.org .

Biergarten at the Beach: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Schluter Beach, Monona. Avian Aura, June 2; Alyssia Dominguez, June 16; Gravity Band, June 30; Mark Croft, July 14; Tom & Evan, July 28 & Sept. 22; Pat Davidson, Aug. 18; Travis Agnew, Aug. 25; Nuggernaut, Sept. 8. mymonona.com .

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 23-25, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire. Thursday: Main Stage: Armchair Boogie 4:45 p.m., Them Coulee Boys 6:15 p.m., Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 8:15 p.m., Railroad Earth 10:30 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins 4:15 & 5:45 p.m., Fireside Collective 7:30 p.m., Daniel Donato 9:30 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Daniel Donato 11:30 p.m., Feed the Dog 1 a.m.. Friday: Main Stage: Riddy Arman 12:15 p.m., Cedric Burnside 1:45 p.m., Fruition 3:15 p.m., Samantha Fish 4:45 p.m., Pert Near Sandstone 6:15 p.m., Old Crow Medicine Show 8:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Humbird 11:30 a.m., Buffalo Gospel 1:15 p.m. & 2:45 p.m., Dig Deep 4:15 & 5:45 p.m., Mae Simpson 7:30 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire 9:45 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Maygen & the Birdwatcher 12:30 p.m., Mama Said String Band 2 p.m., Resident Rogues 3:30 p.m., Texas Toast 5 p.m., Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 11:30 p.m., Harder Deeper 1 a.m. Saturday: Main Stage: Okee Dokee Brothers 12:15 p.m., Joseph 1:45 p.m., Del McCoury Band 3:15 p.m., Punch Brothers 4:45 p.m., Sam Bush Band 6:15 p.m., Pert Near Sandstone 8:15 p.m., Bela Fleck/My Bluegrass Heart 10:30 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs 11:30 a.m., Good Morning Bedlam 1:15 & 2:45 p.m., Erik Koskinen 4:15 & 5:45 p.m., Rumpke Mountain Boys 7:30 p.m., Tejon Street Corner Thieves 9:30 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Snarlin' Yarns 11:30 a.m., Wild Horses 12:30 p.m., Frog & the Bog 2 p.m., Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band 3:30 p.m., High & Rising 5 p.m., Last Revel 11:30 p.m., Rumpke Mountain Boys 1 a.m. blueoxmusicfestival.com .

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., June 25, Village Park, New Glarus, with Jay Stulo noon, Chris O'Leary Band 2 p.m., Jimmys 4 p.m., Cash Box Kings 6 p.m. facebook.com/NGBBFTF .

× Expand DeWook Photography People Brothers Band

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 9-11, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Humbird 5 p.m., Bird's Eye 6:30 p.m., Earth to Clark 8:45 p.m., Sleeping Jesus 10:45 p.m., People Brothers Band midnight. Friday: Wise Jennings 11:30 a.m., Joe & Vicki Price 12:45 p.m., Sugar Lads 2:15 p.m., Sloppy Joe 4:15 p.m., Immaculate Beings 6:30 p.m., Jaedyn James 8:45 p.m., People Brothers Band 11 p.m. Saturday: The Iowans 10:30 a.m., Anima 11:15 a.m., My Grandma's Cardigan 12:15 p.m., Sunbeard 2:15 p.m., Civil Engineers 4:15 p.m., Nur-d 6:30 p.m., Magnolia Boulevard 8:45 p.m., Shook Twins 11 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Brewgrass Fridays: 6 p.m. Fridays, Edgewater Hotel plaza, Madison. Charlie Parr, Luke Callen, June 10; WheelHouse, June 17; Drew Peterson, June 24; Barbaro, July 1; Jacob Joliff Band, July 8; Hackensaw Boys, July 15; Henhouse Prowlers, July 22; Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, July 29; Feeding Leroy, Aug. 5; Tray Wellington Band, Aug. 12; Taylor Scott Band, Aug. 19; TBA, Aug. 26. theedgewater.com .

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Veterans Park, Cambridge. Trophy Husbands, June 3; Mad City Jug Band, June 17; Small Blind Johnny, July 8; The Tooles, July 29; The Driftless, Aug. 12. cambridgewiarts.org .

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: "Tribute to the Troops" season opener, 6:30 p.m., July 4; and 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 7-Aug. 25, Rennebohm Park, Madison. mmqccb.org . 608-835-9861.

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 2-4, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Schedule TBA. catfishrivermusicfest.com .

× Expand facebook.com/Rebulu-Group-766462753725679 Rebulú

Concerts at McKee: 6 p.m. Mondays, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Ocean Rush, June 20; Rhythm Kings, July 18; Rebulú, Aug. 15; Madison Music Foundry youth bands open all dates. fitchburgchamber.com .

Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie Area Community Band, June 7 and Aug. 23; Random Maxx, June 14; Soggy Prairie, June 21; Depot Express, June 28; Sista Sensi, July 12; Nine Thirty Standard, July 19; Marta & Clarisse, July 19; Sammy Ray & Friends, Aug. 2; David Landau, Sun Prairie Area Community Band, Aug. 9 (5:30 p.m.); Blue Olives, Aug. 16. sunprairiechamber.com .

Concert on the Green: Madison Symphony Orchestra League’s annual fundraiser picnic and concert, 4:45 p.m., June 20, Bishops Bay Country Club, Middleton (optional golf at 11 a.m.). RSVP by June 10: madisonsymphony.org .

Concerts on the Rooftop: Trivia 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Thursdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. SuperTuesday, June 9; WheelHouse, June 16; LoveMonkeys, June 23; Docksiders, June 30; One of the Boyzz, July 7. Free but tickets required. Also: 25th anniversary celebration, 5:30 p.m., July 23, with Extra Crispy Brass Band, Dynamic Badgerettes, Orquesta MAS, DJ Pain 1, People Brothers Band (no tickets required; if rain, July 24). mononaterrace.com . 608-261-4062.

Country Boom: July 7-9, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Headliners: Thursday: Diamond Rio; Friday: Jake Owen; Saturday: Chris Lane. countryboom.com .

Country Fest: June 22-25, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners: Wednesday: Phil Vassar. Thursday: Lee Brice. Friday: Florida Georgia Line. Saturday: Jason Aldean. countryfest.com . 800-326-3378.

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 21-24, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. Headliners: Lee Brice, July 21; Chris Young, July 22; Morgan Wallen, July 23. Florida Georgia Line, July 24. countrythunder.com/wi . 866-388-0007.

Dane Dances! 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Monona Terrace Rooftop, Madison. Eddie Butts Band, Latin Pride Orquesta, Aug. 5; VO5, BBI, Aug. 12; Luisito Rosario y Orquesta Estrella Madison, Orquesta Salsoul del Mad, Aug. 19; Sounds of Slave, Sisters of Element & the Storm Chaser Orchestra, Aug. 26. If rain call 608-261-4094 for location. danedances.org .

Driftless Music Festival: Annual free festival, noon-9 p.m., July 9, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua, with McNasty Brass Band 1 p.m., Kendra Swanson 3 p.m., Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars 5 p.m., Buffalo Gospel 7 p.m. driftlessmusicfestival.com .

Drums on Parade: Regional competition, 7 p.m., July 2, Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, Sun Prairie. forwardperformingarts.org .

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 20, Mayer Avenue, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. Schedule TBA. facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

End of Summer Blues Party: Madison Blues Society concert, noon-6 p.m., Sept. 18, East Side Club, with Too Sick Charlie, The Blues Disciples, Howard Luedtke & Blue Max. madisonbluessociety.org .

× Expand Gentry Baker Marcus Porter

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus: 5-10 p.m., July 2, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, with music by Forward! Marching Band, Kat and the Hurricane, Marcus Porter, Pine Travelers, Uncommon Denominator, fireworks. breesestevensfield.com .

Friends of Schumacher Park Music Festival: 2-8 p.m., June 4, Schumacher Park, Waunakee, with Back2Back, Back 40, John Lyons & the Jailhouse Hound Dogs. schumacherfarmpark.org .

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music. gandydancerfestival.org .

Gazebo Musikk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Mad City Jug Band, May 26; Old Tin Can String Band, June 2; Woodland Spring, June 9; JP Cyr & the Midnightmen, June 16; Adam Bartels Band, June 23; DB Orchestra, July 7; Charlie Painter Trio, July 14; The Rotation, July 21; Blue Spruce, July 28; Nine Thirty Standard, Aug. 4; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 11; Mike & Jamie McCloskey, Aug. 18; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Aug. 25; The Dirty Groove, Sept. 1. facebook.com/gazebomusikk .

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 26-28, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org .

Green Lake Festival of Music: Select dates, June 10-Aug. 5, Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake, UW-Oshkosh, Ripon College and other venues. greenlakefestival.org .

Happier Hour: Free patio music, 5 p.m. Thursdays, High Noon Saloon, Madison. Old Soul Society, June 2; Grasshoppers, June 9; Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, June 16; Craig Baumann & the Story, June 23; Nuggernaut, June 30; Gin Mill Hollow, July 7; Seasaw, July 14; Wise Jennings, July 21; Dropbear Collective, July 28; Feeding Leroy, Aug. 4; Ben Majeska, Aug. 11; Wild Horses, Aug. 18; High & Rising, Aug. 25; MilBillies, Sept. 1; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Sept. 8; Dig Deep, Sept. 15; Humbird, Sept. 22. high-noon.com .

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-8 p.m., July 10, Regner Park, West Bend, with Natural Satellite, The Midnight Purchase, Kat and the Hurricane, Marielle Allschwang & the Visitations, TAE & the Neighborly Band, Noah John & Ringing Iron, Dig Deep. hometown.foundation/homegrown-music-festival-2022 .

Jammin' on the Porch: 6 p.m., Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 10; Scott Stieber & Don Myers, June 22; Old Oaks, July 8; Steve Brown & Mike Mitchell, July 27; Brown & King, Aug. 12; Other Brothers, Sept. 9. mineralpointhistory.org .

Jazz at Five: Wednesdays, July 27-Aug. 10, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg; Aug. 17-31, top of State Street, Madison. Lineup TBA. jazzatfive.org .

Jazz on State: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8-22, top of State Street, Madison. Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute, Mr. Chair, June 8; Betsy Ezell Quintet, Charlie Painter Trio, June 15; Donna Woodall Group, Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, June 22. jazzonstate.com .

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 14-17, McPike Park, Madison. Thursday: Primitive Culture 4:30 p.m., Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys 6:30 p.m., North Mississippi Allstars 8:30 p.m. Friday: Sun Stage: Soul Express Brass Band 5 p.m., Flow Tribe 7 p.m., The War & Treaty 9:15 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 6:30 p.m., Mama Digdown's Brass Band 8 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers 9:30 p.m.; Moon Stage: Flower Food 4:30 p.m., Boo Lean 5:30 p.m., Danny Daze 7:15 p.m., Kenny Dope 9:15 p.m.; Family Stage: Handphibians 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Second Line at 4 p.m.; Sun Stage: Kelsey Miles 2:30 p.m., Ayrad 4:45 p.m., Big Sam's Funky Nation 7 p.m., Sonny Landreth 7 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: New Riverside Ramblers 1 p.m. Cajun Strangers 2:30 p.m., Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys 4:45 p.m., Pine Leaf Boys 7 p.m., Sunpie & the Zydeco Sunspots 9 p.m.; Moon Stage: David Hecht & the Freelove Trio noon, Cloudy Kid 2 p.m., Overland 3:15 p.m., DJ Minx 5:15 p.m., Chez Damier 7:15 p.m., Freddy K 9:15 p.m.; Family Stage: Soul Express noon & 5 p.m. Sunday: Sun Stage: Panchromatic Steel 1:45 p.m., Sunpie & Zydeco Sunspots 4 p.m., The Jimmys with Marcia Ball 6:15 p.m., The War & Treaty 8:30 p.m.; Moon Stage: Pine Leaf Boys 12:15 p.m., Soul Express 2:30 p.m., Ayrad 4:45 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers 7 p.m. wil-mar.org . 608-257-4576.

× Expand Greg Suitter Ken Lonnquist

Lakeside Kids: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Monona Terrace rooftop, Madison. Truly Remarkable Loon, June 14; Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble, June 21; Ken Lonnquist, July 12; "Bollybeat Kids Dance Camp," by Manisha Bhargava, July 19. mononaterrace.com . 608-261-4000.

Live and Local: Madison Central BID concert series, 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Aug. 25, Lisa Link Peace Park. Lost Highway Allstars, June 2; Beni Daiko, John Masino Band, June 9 (4:30 p.m.); Kat and the Hurricane, June 16; DJ SpinCycle, June 23; Carisa, June 30; other dates TBA. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Live From the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Village Park, Waunakee. Caravan, June 21; SoundBillies, June 28; The Blues Party, July 12; The Honey Pies, July 19; Panchromatic Steel, July 26; Universal Sound, Aug. 2. facebook.com/livefromthepark .

Live on King Street: Free outdoor concerts, Fridays, 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Madison (gates 6 p.m.; note new location). High Hawks, Dead Horses, Long Mama, June 10; Live on Queen Street drag performers, Kat and the Hurricane, Falling Flat, DJs Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa, Cover Gurrrl, June 24; Tank & the Bangas, Kainalu, July 15; White Denim, Interlay, July 29; Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Rare Element, Mae Simpson, Sept. 15. majesticmadison.com .

LunART Festival: Celebrating women in the arts, May 31-June 5, Madison venues. May 31: "Timeless Music and a Timeless Disease: Classical Composers and Consumption" lecture, 7:30 p.m., Arts + Lit Lab. June 1: Ellen Rowe Trio, 7:30 p.m., Hamel Music Center. June 2: Gala concert, 7:30 p.m., Hamel Music Center. June 3: Threads theater premiere, 7:30 p.m., Bartell Theatre. June 4: Gala Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Society. June 5: "Identity in and Through Art" panel, 10 am, ALL; Composers Hub concert, 2 p.m., Capitol Lakes; "Identity Crisis" comedy show, 7:30 p.m., Robinia Courtyard. lunartfestival.org .

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 7-14, various venues, Madison. Headliners 8/12-13, McPike Park, during Pursuit of Happiness Session. Lineup TBA. madisoncomedyweek.net .

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 10-19, at various venues, Madison. June 10: Stroliin' Capitol East, 5-11:30 p.m., Arts + Lit Lab, Dark Horse (starts 9 p.m.), High Noon and Robinia Courtyard. June 11: "Future of Jazz Education in Madison" roundtable, 10 am, ALL; "Uncommonly Dukish" lecture, 2 p.m., Sequoya Library; Chinchano, 8 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 12: Madison Jazz Society annual party, 1 p.m., Wyndham Hotel, Fitchburg; Jon Irabagon Quartet, 7 p.m., ALL. June 13: Rebulú, 6 p.m., Warner Park. June 14: New Breed Jazz Jam with Rob Dz, 9 p.m., Robinia Courtyard. June 15: Jazz on State, 5:30 p.m., 100 block State Street. June 16: Thaddeus Tukes Trio, 8 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 17: Ellington Residency 50th Anniversary Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Hamel Music Center; June 18-19: 1:30 p.m.lectures, music 2:30 p.m. Sat., 3:30 p.m. Sun., UW Memorial Union (headliners Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band Sat., Christian McBride Sun.). madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Mad Lit: 8-11 pm Fridays, July 1, 15, 29, Aug. 12, 26, Sept. 9, 23, Oct. 7, 100 block of State Street, Madison. Lineup TBA. ourgmmc.org/madlit .

× Expand J.C. Dunst Photography Lords of the Trident

Mad With Power Fest: Aug. 19-20, High Noon Saloon, Madison. Friday: Plague of Stars 4:30 p.m., Empress 5:35 p.m., Adamantis 6:40 pm., Traveler 8:25 p.m., Master Sword 9:30 p.m., Aether Realm 10:35 p.m. Saturday: Throne of Iron 4:30 p.m., Super MadNes 5:35 p.m., Dethlehem 6:40 p.m., Mega Colossus 8:25 p.m., Lords of the Trident 9:30 p.m., Psychostick 10:45 p.m.. madwithpowerfest.com .

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org .

Maple Bluff Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Mondays, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. American Scarecrows, June 13; Madtown Mannish Boys, June 20; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 27; Small Blind Johnny, July 11; Mark Croft Band, July 18; Finding North, July 25. villageofmaplebluff.com .

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 11-12, Yahara Place Park, Madison. Saturday: Main Stage: Byron Cherry noon, Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers 1:30 p.m., Free Dirt 3 p.m., Amanda Anne Platte & the Honeycutters 4:45 p.m., Kaleta & Super Yamba Band 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Dana Perry 1 p.m., Dogtown Hollow 2:30 p.m., Annie & the Oakies 4 p.m., Blake Thomas 5:30 p.m. Sunday: Fools' Flotilla 10:30 a.m. from Tenney Park (registration 9:30 a.m.); Main Stage: Paul Mitch noon, Count This Penny 1:30 p.m., Gold Dust Women 3 p.m., Robbie Fulks 4:45 p.m., Waco Brothers 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Lily DeTaeye 1 p.m, Louka Patenaude & John Christensen 2:30 p.m., Adrian + Meredith 4 p.m., Derek Pritzl & the Gamble 5:30 p.m. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Mile of Music Festival: Aug. 4-7, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com .

Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival: Aug. 19-20, Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Friday: James Conway 5:15 p.m., Birddog Blues Band 7 p.m., The Jimmys 8:45 p.m. Saturday: Joey J. Saye Trio 3:30 p.m., Scotty & the Bad Boys with Smilin' Bobby 5:15 p.m., Nora Jean Wallace 7 p.m., John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band 8:45 p.m. mineralpointhistory.org .

Monroe Concerts on the Square: 6:30 p.m. Fridays (unless noted), Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe. Boy Band Night, UW Band Fifth Quarter, June 10 (6 p.m.); Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 30; LoveMonkeys, July 15; Hillbilly Rockstarz, July 29; The Wayouts, Gen Fuze, Aug. 13 (6 p.m.); FBI & the Untouchable Horns, Sept. 15. mainstreetmonroe.org .

Music in the Grove: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Bakken Park, Cottage Grove (unless otherwise noted). Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 2; Birddog Blues Band, June 16 (Fireman's Park); Waunakee Big Band, July 7; Eastside Elementary, July 21; Exit 6, Aug. 4; Rusty Hearts, Aug. 11; Andy Watson & the JBT, Aug. 25. facebook.com/CGmusicinthegrove .

Music in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Library Park, Belleville. Rusty Hearts, June 7; Zwiefel Brothers, June 14; Squirrel Gravy, June 21; King Sies Fries, June 28; Capitol Chordsmen, July 5; Lilies of the Midwest, July 12; Brass Knuckles, July 19; Mad City Jug Band, July 26. bellevillelibrary-wi.org .

Music on Main: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Hometown Junction Park, Verona. SunDance, June 10; Small Blind Johnny, June 24; Top Shelf, July 8; Elizabeth Mary, July 22; TBA, Aug. 5; Down from the Hills, Aug. 19. veronawi.com .

National Women’s Music Festival: June 30-July 3, Marriott-West, Middleton. Thursday: SheRocks Stage (7 p.m.): e nina jay, World on Fire, Hardened & Tempered. Friday: Spotlight Stage (1 p.m.): Sistah Ngmoa, Nancy Scott with Millie Marlow, Pamela Means; SheRocks (7 p.m.): SeekHer7, Kristen Merlin, Kofy Brown Band, Big Bad Gina. Saturday: Spotlight (noon): Mimi Fox, Tammy Hall, Be Steadwell; SheRocks (7 p.m.): Nan Washburn, Melanie DeMore, Suzanne Westenhoefer, All-Festival Jam. Sunday: SheRocks (11 a.m.): Drum, Vocal & Ukulele Choruses, Sarah Bush, Sandra Valls. nwmf.info . 317-395-3809.

× Expand Robin Starkenburg Soggy Prairie (from left): Emily Jones, the bass player, Jim Kvalheim, Kodey Feiner, Erin Barnard.

NewBridge Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. select Mondays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. Rebulú, June 13; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 20; Universal Sound, June 27; Soggy Prairie, July 11; Eddie Butts Band, July 18; Ladies Must Swing, July 25. newbridgemadison.org . 608-512-0000.

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, plus guest vocalists Michael Adams, Vanessa Becerra, Margaret Gawrysiak and Limmie Pulliam, 8 p.m.,

July 23, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 24. madisonopera.org .

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 25-28, Orton Park, Madison. Schedule TBA. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Sessions: Aug. 2-20, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com/index.php .

People Fest: Aug. 11-13, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with People Brothers Band, many others. Schedule TBA. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Polkafest: June 10-11, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 11. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Rock Fest: July 13-16, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott, with Shinedown, Disturbed, Evanescence, Lamb of God, Lita Ford, many more. rock-fest.com . 800-326-3378.

Rural Musicians Forum: 7:30 p.m. Mondays: Mosaic Chamber Players, June 13; Urgcic/Satoko Duo, July 11; Arcomusical, Aug. 8, Unity Chapel Spring Green; Common Chord, June 27; Shawndell Marks, July 25; Panchromatic Steel, Aug. 22, Mazomanie Performing Arts Pavilion; Caravan, time TBA, Sept. 4, Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green. ruralmusiciansforum.org .

× Expand Anya Kubilus Leslie Damaso with Mr. Chair (from left): Ben Ferris, Michael Koszewski, Leslie Damaso, Mark Hetzler, Jason Kutz.

Sessions at McPike Park: Benefit concerts for local nonprofits, McPike Park, Madison. Pursuit of Happiness Session: Aug. 12: Main Stage: BlatoZlato 5 p.m., Charly Lowry/Dark Water Rising 6:30 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas 8:45 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Johnny Chimes 5 p.m., BlatoZlato 6:45 p.m., Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound 8:30 p.m., Madison Comedy Week headliner 10 p.m. Aug. 13: Main Stage: Grupo Balança 12:45 p.m., Cicada Rhythm 2:30 p.m., Handphibians with Otimo Dance 3:50 p.m., Jon Langford & His Fancy Men 4:30 p.m., Razia Said 6:30 p.m., Making Movies 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Hellen Gillet noon, Chicago Cellar Boys 1:45 p.m., Josh Harty 3:45 p.m., Joel Paterson Jazz Quartet 5:45 p.m., Cicada Rhythm 7:45 p.m., Comedy Week headliner 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14: Main Stage: "Enchanted" folk ballet 12:45 p.m., Christian & Modesto Nieves-Maldonado 4:30 p.m., Caribbo 4:30 p.m., Etienne Charles & Creole Soul 6:30 p.m., Afro-Caribbean All-Stars 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: "Sirena" by Leslie Damaso & Mr. Chair 12:15 p.m., Helen Gillet & Hunter Diamond 2:15 pm, Johannes Wallmann & Precarious Towers 4:15 pm., Cris Plata with Extra Hot 6:15 p.m., Frank Martin Busch & the Names 8:15 p.m. Aug. 18: Madtown Mannish Boys 5 p.m., Vandoliers 6:30 p.m., Lilly Hiatt 8:30 p.m., Annie & the Oakies between sets. Aug. 19: Low Czars 5 p.m., Split Single 6:30 p.m., Aaron Lee Tasjan 8:30 p.m., Howler between sets. Aug. 31: Grupo Candela 5 p.m., People Brothers Band 6:30 p.m., Sidi Wacho 8:30 p.m., Forro Fo Sho between sets. Sept. 1: Civil Engineers 5 p.m., Cash Box Kings 6:30 p.m., Lost Bayou Ramblers 8:30 p.m., Gaines & Wagoner between sets. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 p.m. select dates, 5/4-10/14, Shitty Barn, Spring Green. Second half of season tickets go on sale July 1. shittybarnsessions.com .

Sounds of Summer: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Monroe Arts Center, Monroe. Angela Puerta Band, June 1; Beth Kille & Michael Tully, June 15; Neil McLinden, July 6; Blackthorn Folly, July 20; Christo's Novelty Combo, Aug. 3; The MilBillies, Aug. 17. 608-325-5700.

Steel Bridge Songfest: Sturgeon Bay music fest transitioning to a 24/7 online format at 3:33 p.m., June 11: steelbridgeradio.com/listen .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Aug. 26-28, Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton. stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 5-6, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. Friday: The Fly Birds, Bailey Dee with Joel Paterson, Tish Hinojosa, Henhouse Prowlers. Saturday: MadFiddle, Joel Paterson, Steam Machine, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Old Fashioned Aces, Miss Tammy Savoy, The Best Westerns. Full schedule TBA. sugarmaplefest.org .

Summer Concerts in the Gardens: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison. Madison Chamber Choir, June 14; Something to Do, June 21; Supa Friends, June 28; Funkee JBeez, July 5; Cris Plata & Extra Hot, July 12; The Kissers, July 19; Combo Noir, July 26; Fresco Opera, Aug. 2; The Periodicals, Aug. 9; Don't Mess with Cupid, Aug. 16. olbrich.org . 608-246-4550.

Summer Concert Series: 5 p.m. Saturdays, Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona. Honey Pies, July 9; Common Chord, July 16; Cris & Ann Plata, Aug. 6. farleycenter.org .

× Expand Cheap Trick

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, June 23; Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson, ¿Teo? June 24; Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, June 25; Disturbed, Lamb of God, Chevelle, June 30; Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, iann dior, July 1; Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts, July 2; Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, July 7; Backstreet Boys, July 8; Thomas Rhett, Ryan Hurd, Rhett Akins, July 9 summerfest.com .

Summer in YOUR City: Madison Central BID and Madison Classical Guitar Society concert series, 7 p.m. Fridays, Lisa Link Peace Park (If rain: Fair Trade Coffee House). Leonardo Quintero, Gabor Szarvas, June 24; Christopher Allen , Matthew Ackerman , July 8; Duo Tarrega, Tom Nauman, July 22; Marcus De Jesus, Timothy Steis, Aug. 5. Hosted by Elements, 5 p.m. Saturdays, Peace Park. DJ Emu, FlowPoetry, June 2; Acideon, Bvdvpple, July 2; Acideon, FlowPoetry, Sept. 3. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Summer Sundays in the Garden: 5 p.m. Sundays, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. Tom Waselchuk Winter Trio, June 12; JHS&M Quartet, June 26; Gaines & Wagoner, July 10; Mark Davis Trio, July 24; John Christensen Quartet, Aug. 7; Ryan Meisel Quartet, Aug. 21. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu .

Token Creek Chamber Music Festival: Sept. 3-11, Festival Barn, 4037 Highway 19, DeForest. Schedule TBA. tokencreekfestival.org .

Taste of Madison: Sept. 3-4, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com . Schedule TBA. 608-276-9797.

UW Memorial Union Terrace: 7 p.m. unless noted: Open mic, Wednesdays; Knee High, David Miner, June 2; Johannes Wallmann & Precarious Towers, June 3; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 4; Cork 'n Bottle String Band, SpareTime Bluegrass, June 9; N'achos, June 10; Telethon, Able Baker, June 11; Madison Jazz Festival, June 18 (1:30 p.m.) and June 19 (3 p.m.); Northern Comfort, June 16; Motel Breakfast, Seb Szabo, June 23; DJ Mando, June 24; Sleepy Gaucho, Old Pup, June 25; Material Boys, June 30; Wurk, Silk Stranger, July 1; Don't Mess With Cupid, Adam Tesfaye, July 2; So It Goes, July 7; Pat McCurdy, July 8; Emmett Mulrooney, Bug Moment, July 9; Sleeping Jesus, July 14; Periodicals, Hirt Alpert, July 15; L'Rain, July 16; Indigo de Souza, Abigail Arkley, July 17; they are gutting a body of water, July 21; Panchromatic Steel, July 22; Kikeh Mato, July 23; Hello Mary, July 28; Latin Pride Orquesta, July 29; Skerryvore, Bob Manor, July 30; Cactus Blossoms, Flybirds, Aug. 4; Handphibians, Grupo Balanca, Aug. 5; Honor Among Thieves, You Got the Message, Aug. 6; Whiskey Farm, Aug. 11; Abigail Arkley, The Criticals, Aug. 12; Leland Blue, Lady Denim, Aug. 13; Cork 'n Bottle String Band, Aug. 18; Hovvdy, Aug. 19; Steely Dane, Aug. 20; Earthmother, Aug. 25; The Gothsicles, The Boundless, Aug. 26; Mascot Theory, Aug. 27; Steez, Aug. 28.

Behind the Beat series (4 p.m.): Tomato Box, June 3; Slipjig, June 10; Spring, June 17; Caili O’Doherty Quarantine Dream, June 24; Gabe Burdulis, July 1; Luke Leavitt & the Leavitations, July 8; Inside Pocket, July 15; Alison Margaret, July 22; Rebulú, July 29; TBA, Aug. 5; Executive Tea Set, Aug. 12; Aug. 19, TBA; Cançao, Aug. 26. union.wisc.edu/get-involved/wud/music .

Verona Concerts in the Park: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Harriet Park, Verona. Myles Talbott Dyad, July 7; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 14; Mark Croft Band, July 21; Old Soul Society, July 28. veronawi.com .

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 12-13, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. Friday: Rockonsin finalist 1 p.m., Jonny T-Bird & the MPs 2:30 p.m., Sidewinderz 4 p.m., Cathy Grier & the Troublemakers 5:30 p.m., Shawn Holt & the Teardrops 7 p.m., Duke Robillard Band 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Tonic Roots 1 p.m., Spectaculars 2:30 p.m., Birddog Blues Band 4 p.m., Stephen Hull Experience 5:30 p.m., Altered Five 7 p.m., Sue Foley 8:30 p.m. w aukeshabluesfest.com . 800-366-1961.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 pm Wednesdays, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb. Panchromatic Steel, July 6; Elizabeth Mary Band, July 13; People Brothers Band, July 20; Soggy Prairie, July 27; Michael Perry & the Long Beds, Aug. 3; Don't Mess with Cupid, Aug. 10. wnl.jefko.com .

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 12-14, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. Headliner is Robbie Fulks, 8 p.m., Aug. 13. whiteoakfolkfest.com.

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 17-18, Williamson Street, Madison. Schedule TBA. facebook.com/willystreetfair . 608-257-4576.

× Expand courtesy WCO Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra music director Andrew Sewell conducts at a 2019 concert.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol Square-King Street corner, Madison: "Motown" with Spectrum, June 29; "Summer Celebration" with Ava Kenney, July 6; "Reflections on Liberty" with Middleton High School Choir, Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, July 13; "The Planets & Ho-Chunk" with Darren Thompson, Elliott Funmaker Sr. and the Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers, July 20; "Rachmaninov's Third," with Maxim Lando, July 27; "Finale with Foley" with Xavier Foley, Aug. 3. wcoconcerts.org .

Witwen Summer Concert Series: Concessions 4:30 p.m., free concerts 6 p.m., Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen. Art Stevenson & High Water, July 9; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 16; Honey Pies, July 23; WheelHouse, July 30. saukprairie.com .

YOUR Lunch Time LIVE: Noon Tuesdays, June 7-Aug. 30, Capitol Square’s North Hamilton Street walkway, Madison. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 7; Hip-Hop History talk by ShaH Evans and DJ Pain 1, June 14; The Tooles, June 21; Angela Puerta Band, June 28; remainder TBA. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Theater & Dance

American Players Theatre: The Rivals, Sense and Sensibility, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost and A Raisin in the Sun (outdoors); and The River Bride, The Brothers Size and The Moors (indoors) in repertory June 11-Oct. 9, Spring Green. americanplayers.org . 608-588-2361.

Broom Street Theater: Happy Landings, June 3-25; The Guest Book, Aug. 12-27, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. bstonline.org .

Cambridge-Deerfield Players: The Addams Family, July 14-17; Frozen Jr., Aug. 25-28, Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St., Cambridge. cdplayerstheater.com .

× Expand Capital City Theatre "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," produced by Capital City Theatre.

Capital City Theatre: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, June 3-12, Four Winds Farm-The Loft, Fitchburg; Merrily We Roll Along, Aug. 5-7, Madison College-Mitby Theater. capitalcitytheatre.org .

Fermat’s Last Theater Company: Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me, 7:30 p.m., Dark Horse ArtBar. f ermatstheater.org .

Forward Theater: 2022-23 season kicks off with The Wanderers, Sept. 8-25, Overture Center, Madison. forwardtheater.com .

Four Seasons Theatre: Anything Goes: Musical Matinees with Mike, details TBA. fourseasonstheatre.com . 608-265-2787.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio: Summer Showcase, 5 p.m., July 9, Bartell Theatre, Madison. fredastaire.com/madison-west .

Fresco Opera Theatre: Opera at Olbrich, 7 p.m., 8/10, Olbrich Gardens, Madison. frescoopera.com .

Isthmus Dance Collective: Soles-stice, 6 and 8 p.m., June 2, Olin Park. isthmusdancecollective.org .

Li Chiao-Ping Dance: SEED Festival concerts, 6:45 p.m., June 24, LCPD Studio, Oregon, and 7:30 p.m., June 25, UW Lathrop Hall. lcpdance.com/seed .

Madison Contemporary Dance: Summer concert, 6 p.m., July 25, Olin Park; Collaboration Project concerts, 7 p.m., June 24, Aug. 12 and Sept. 16, Garver Feed Mill; and 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 1 and 6 p.m., Sept. 26, Olin Park. madisoncontemporarydance.com .

Madison Shakespeare Company: Shakespeare's Lovers in June, 2 p.m., June 4, Tyranaena Brewing, Lake Mills; and 5 p.m., June 5, Schoolhouse Bistro, Paoli; Much Ado About Nothing, July 15-24, Madison Country Day School amphitheater, Waunakee. madisonshakespeare.org .

Madison Savoyards: Ruddigore, or the Witch's Curse, Aug. 5-7 and 12-14, Bartell Theatre, Madison. madisonsavoyards.org .

Madison Theatre Guild: 75th season celebration, 4 p.m., June 11, Bartell Theatre, Madison. RSVP: info@madisontheatreguild.org.

Mercury Players Theatre: 2022 season kicks off with Shrek: The Musical, Sept. 23-Oct.8, Bartell Theatre, Madison. facebook.com/MercuryPlayersTheatre .

Middleton Players Theatre: The Musical of Musicals: The Musical, July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7, Middleton High School PAC, Middleton. middletonplayers.com . 608-831-2521.

Music Theatre of Madison: Micro (workshop), June 18, Madison Opera Center, Ten Days in a Madhouse, Aug. 19-27, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, Madison. mtmadison.com . 608-237-2524.

Oregon Straw Hat Players: Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, July 22-30, Oregon Performing Arts Center, Oregon. oshponline.org .

× Expand Joan Marcus Joseph Morales and Marcus Choi in the touring production of "Hamilton."

Overture Center: Move Out Loud spring show, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., June 12; Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, June 14-19; Hamilton, Aug. 9-21; Mean Girls, Aug. 30-Sept. 4; Madison Ballet, Sept. 9-11, Overture Center for the Arts, Madison. overture.org . 608-258-4141.

StageQ: CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 24-26, Bartell Theatre, Madison. stageq.com . 608-661-9696.

Studio Dansu: Youth camp productions (all 3 p.m.): Aladdin Jr., July 1; The World's a Stage, July 22; Annie Kids, Aug. 5, Bartell Theatre, Madison. studiodansu.com .

Summit Players Theatre: Much Ado About Nothing: 5:30 p.m., June 17, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Blanchardville; 2:30 p.m., June 19, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds; 7 p.m. July 22, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton; 2:30 p.m., July 23, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo. Workshop for ages 8 & up 1.5 hours prior. summitplayerstheatre.com .

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre: The Music Man Jr., Penguin Project production by youth performers, June 17-19; double feature of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr. and Disney's Newsies Jr., Aug. 18-21, Sun Prairie East High School. sunprairiecivictheatre.com . 608-837-8217.

University Theatre: First Date, July 28-Aug. 7 and Sept. 15-25, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, Madison. theatre.wisc.edu .