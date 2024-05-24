Isthmus' 2024 Madison summer music, theater and dance calendar

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Union Dancers on the UW Memorial Union Terrace. Dancers on the UW Memorial Union Terrace during a past Madison Jazz Festival concert.

The Madison area is well known for our abundance of arts-centric summer festivals. That holds true across the board — from small neighborhoods in Madison to just about every community in Dane County. An area just several blocks wide might well have its own summer concert series. Parks and other outdoor public spaces become temporary entertainment meccas, and these events are mostly free to attend. Some theater and dance performances even move outside when the weather is warm. Long story short, Badger State residents know how to bank up the sunshine against gloomy fall and winter days.

Here's what we have heard about so far for 2024; updates will continue through the summer as information becomes available (and can be emailed to calendar@isthmus.com). Unlike our related festivals calendar (which is listed chronologically), these series, fests and performances are listed alphabetically, by event or company name. The theater and dance list follows the two music lists. Before heading out to any event, it's advisable to check websites and social media for any updates. Have some fun this summer, and stay safe out there.

Outdoor concert series

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: "High Fidelity," chamber music concert series, June 7-23, UW Hamel Music Center, Madison, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (Incendiary Artist Spotlight), 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday. bachdancing.org. 608-265-2787.

Back Porch Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, Monona. All that Jazz Big Band, June 27; Curley & the Key, July 11; New Horizons Band, July 18; Ragged Blade Band, July 25; Vets on Frets, Aug. 1 (with ice cream social 5:30 p.m.). historicbloominggrove.org.

Biergarten at San Damiano 6 p.m. Tuesdays, San Damiano, Monona (concessions open 5 p.m.). Cash Box Kings, June 18; Ladies Must Swing, July 11; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Aug. 15. sandamianomonona.org.

Bike Night: Outdoor concert, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, Madison. Pink Houses, May 23; Foo Foo Dolls, May 30; Pilot, June 6; Circus, June 13; Midnight Angels, June 20; Tim Daniels Band, June 27; Badwolf, July 11; Sunset Strip, July 18; The Remedy, July 25; Road Trip, Aug. 1; 7 Seasons Deep, Aug. 8; eMpTy Vees, Aug. 15; Pacific Coast Highway, Aug. 22; Tim Daniels Band, Aug. 29; Pilot, Sept. 5. bowlavard.com.

Black Earth Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Veterans Memorial Park, Black Earth (unless noted). Angela Puerta, June 11 (Black Earth Library); The SoundBillies, June 18; Eric Nofsinger Band, June 25; The Jimmys, July 2; Depot Express, July 9; Tony Rocker & the Comeback Special (Elvis tribute), July 16; Keith & the Klassics, July 23; Hot August Nights (Neil Diamond tribute), July 30. facebook.com/BEventsBEWI.

× Expand Bob Koch Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers on stage. Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers

Brewgrass Fridays: 6 p.m. Fridays, Edgewater Hotel plaza, Madison. Two Runner, May 24; Soggy Prairie, May 31; Drew Peterson, June 7; Lil Smokies, June 14; Charlie Parr, June 21; Hackensaw Boys, June 28; Tray Wellington Band, July 5; Them Coulee Boys, July 12; WheelHouse, July 19; Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, July 26; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Aug. 2; Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Aug. 9; Songs from the Road, Aug. 16; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 23; Madison County, Aug. 30; Airshow, Sept. 6; The Jimmys, Sept. 13. theedgewater.com.

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Veterans Park, Cambridge. Trophy Husbands, May 31; Soggy Prairie, June 14; Beth Kille Band, June 28; Patchouli, July 12; The Driftless, July 26. cambridgewiarts.org.

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m., June 27; 6:30 p.m., July 4; and 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 11-Aug. 22, Rennebohm Park, Madison. mmqccb.org. 608-835-9861.

Car Night: Outdoor concert, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, Madison. Ena & the Sparks, May 22; Sharp Dressed Men, May 29; Vehicle 6, June 5; Liam Ford Band, June 12; Saturday Morning Cartel, June 19; Ena & the Sparks, June 26; Sharp Dressed Men, July 10; Back Alley Kings, July 17; Retro Specz, July 24; The Cartunes, July 31; Trailer Kings, Aug. 7; Universal Sound, Aug. 14; Vehicle 5, Aug. 21; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 28; Back Alley Kings, Sept. 4. bowlavard.com.

Concerts at McKee: 6 p.m. Mondays, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Street Jaxkson Band, June 17; Mascot Theory, July 15; Grupo Candela, Aug. 19; Madison Music Foundry youth bands open all dates. fitchburgchamber.com.

Concerts at the Portage: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, VFW Post 1707, Portage (outdoors). Portage High School & Bartels Middle School, June 5; Marcy & the Highlights, June 12; Whiskey Belles, June 19; Retro Specz, June 26; Suzie & the Detonators, July 3; Southbound, July 10; Eric Diamond, July 17; Sharp Dressed Men, July 24; Universal Sound, July 31; Best Practice, Aug. 7; Diamonds & Lead, Aug. 14; Meet the Beetles, Aug. 21, Swing Crew, Aug. 28. facebook.com/people/Concerts-at-the-Portage/100063176023111.

Concerts on the Rooftop: Gates/concessions 5:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Thursdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. La Combi, June 13; Sixteen Candles, June 20; Wurk, June 27; The Docksiders, July 11; Kinfolk, July 18; People Brothers Band, July 25. Tickets required: mononaterrace.com. 608-261-4062.

Dane Dances! 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Monona Terrace Rooftop, Madison, with dance lessons by DJ Francis Medrano 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. weekly. Montage, Slave, Aug. 2; Luisito Rosario, VO5, Aug. 9; Funkee JBeez, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Aug. 16; Grupo Candela, Eddie Butts Band, Aug. 23; Aniba & the Sol Starz, Rebulú, Aug. 30. Inside if rain. danedances.org.

Drums on Parade: Regional drum & bugle corps competition hosted by Madison Scouts, 7 p.m., June 29, Middleton High School-Breitenbach Stadium. forwardperformingarts.org.

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd Adem Tesfaye a guitar sitting in front of a window. Adem Tesfaye

Garver Summer Music Series: 6 p.m., Garver Feed Mill Patio, Madison. Adem Tesfaye, May 31; Real Roots Rockers, June 7; Acoustic Charlies, June 13; Flannel & Rust, June 14; Adem Tesfaye, June 21; Leah Brooke, June 28; Acoustic Charlies, July 11; Bob's Your Uncle, July 12; The Rotation, July 19; Blair Clark, July 26; Brandon Beebe, Aug. 9; Acoustic Charlies, Aug. 15; Sista Sensi, Aug. 16; Adem Tesfaye, Aug. 23; Les Cordes en Blue, Aug. 30; Bryant Switzky, Sept. 6; Adem Tesfaye, Sept. 13; The Rotation, Sept. 20; Adem Tesfaye, Sept. 27. garverevents.com.

Gazebo Musikk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Straight 8's, May 30; Woodland Spring, June 6; Mark Croft, June 13; Matthew Haeffel Trio, June 20; Blue Spruce, June 27; The Rotation, July 11; The McCloskeys, July 18; Hi-Fi Comets, July 25; Madtown Mannish Boys, Aug. 1; Adam Bartels Band, Aug. 8; Rusty Hearts, Aug. 15; Grouvin Brothers, Aug. 22; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Aug. 29; 2AM, Sept. 5. facebook.com/gazebomusikk.

Jammin' on the Porch: 6 p.m., Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Janna & the Junkyard Dawgs, June 14; Ten Gallon Hat, June 26; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, July 12; Point Five, July 24; Alpha Romeos, Aug. 9; Scott Stieber & Don Myers, Aug. 28; Trailer Kings, Sept. 13 (5:30 p.m.); Myles Talbott Dyad, Sept. 25 (5:30 p.m.). mineralpointhistory.org.

Jazz at Five: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, top of State Street, Madison. Panchromatic Steel with Andy Narell, Aug. 7; John Christensen Quartet, Heirloom, Aug. 14; Jazz Flux, Kal Bergendahl Project, Aug. 21; UW Faculty Jazz Band, UW Jazz All Stars, Sun Prairie Jazz Combo, Aug. 28; DB Orchestra, All That Jazz Big Band, Sept. 4. jazzatfive.org.

Lakeside Kids: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. Beni Daiko, June 18; The Wonders of Physics, July 9; Songs in the Key of Art with Greg Percy, July 16; Monkey Business Institute, July 23; Power Dance Kids with Francis Medrano, July 30. mononaterrace.com. 608-261-4000.

Live at Lake Vista: 4:30 p.m., select Wednesdays, Monona Terrace rooftop, Madison. Allison Mahal, July 3; Ben Mulwana, July 31; Adem Tesfaye, Aug. 14. mononaterrace.com.

Live From the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Village Park, Waunakee (concessions 5:30 p.m.). Old Oaks, June 18; Mackenzie Moore, June 25; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 9; Whiskey Farm, July 16; No Name String Band, July 23; Jazz Ahead, July 30. facebook.com/livefromthepark.

Live from the Wonderground: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Madison Children's Museum, Madison. Son del Atlantico, Eric De Los Santos, May 3; Panchromatic Steel, MELVIS, June 7; Don't Mess With Cupid, July 5; Madison Mystery Tour, Eric De Los Santos, Aug. 2; The Funky JBeez, The Bagamins, Sept. 6. madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Mad Lit: 8-11 p.m. June 28, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, 100 block of State Street, Madison. Lineup TBA. ourgmmc.org/madlit.

× Expand Pete Olsen Little Earthquakes during Make Music Madison 2022. Little Earthquakes

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org.

Maple Bluff Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Mondays, June 24-Aug. 5, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. Lineup TBA. villageofmaplebluff.com.

Mazomanie Music Conservancy Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Lake Marion Park, Mazomanie. Red Hot Horn Dawgs, Aug. 6; MoonHouse, Aug. 13; Ralph Thull Trio, Aug. 20; Blues Party, Aug. 27. mazomaniemusicconservancy.org.

Mariner's Summer Music Series: On the lawn (weather permitting) 6:30 p.m., Mariner's Inn, Madison. Highway 151, June 13; Markus J, June 14; Jeff Rohlwing & Ed Boswell, June 15; Shekinah King, June 20; Myles Talbott Dyad, June 21; Ken Wheaton, June 22; The Emmylous, June 27; Ron Denson, June 28; Ryan Casey, June 29; Cool Front, July 4; The Artesians, July 5-6; Brad Palmer, July 11; Rod Ellenbecker, July 12; Ryan Casey, July 13; Derek Buckley, July 18; Susie & Randy, July 19; Toco Beach Steelpan, July 20; Shekinah King, July 25; Jeff Rohlwing & Ed Boswell, July 26; Dan Brusky, July 27; Wild Cardz, Aug. 1; Highway 151, Aug. 2; Casey & Greg, Aug. 3; Baby Rocket, Aug. 8; Ken Wheaton, Aug. 9; Ron Denson, Aug. 10; Bob's Your Uncle, Aug. 15; Top Shelf, Aug. 16; Ryan Casey, Aug. 17. marinersmadison.com.

Monroe Concerts on the Square: 6:30 p.m., Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe. Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 8; Generation Jones, June 28; Foo Foo Dolls, July 4; The Jimmys, July 12; The Mascot Theory, July 26; Boy Band Night, Aug. 17; Rhythm Kings, Sept. 19. mainstreetmonroe.org.

Music in the Grove: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Bakken Park, Cottage Grove (unless noted). Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, May 30; TBA June 13 (Fireman's Park), July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 21, 29. facebook.com/cgmusicinthegrove.

Music in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Library Park, Belleville. Capitol Chordsmen, June 4; Zweifel Brothers, June 11; Mad City Jug Band, June 18; Camerata String Quartet, June 25; Nate Gibson & the Stardazers, July 2; The Currach, July 9; Brass Knuckles, July 16; HomeGrown, July 23; Waunakee Big Band, July 30. bellevillelibrary-wi.org.

Music Mondays: 5-7 p.m. Mondays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road, Madison. Red Hot TradJazz Band, June 3; Trophy Husbands, June 10; All That Jazz Big Band, June 24; Casey & Greg, July 8; DJ Eric Holmer, UW Marching Band members, July 22; Acoustic Collective, Aug. 5; Top Shelf, Aug. 19. gslcwi.com.

Music on the Mound: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds. Red Door, July 6; Teddy Davenport, July 13; Gaines & Wagoner, July 20; Corey Mathew Hart, July 27; Josh Harty, Aug. 3; Hoot'n Annie, Aug. 10; Old Oaks, Aug. 17; Norman's Point, Aug. 24; Common Chord, Aug. 31. friendsofbluemound.org.

NewBridge Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. select Mondays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. The New Orleans Tribute, June 10; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 17; Sista Sensi, June 24; Universal Sound, July 15; Eddie Butts Band, July 22; Ladies Must Swing, July 29. newbridgemadison.org. 608-512-0000.

Olbrich After Dark: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison.Panchromatic Steel, June 25; Driveway Thriftdwellers, July 2; Sirena, July 9; Cycropia Aerial Dance with Searchlights + Ho Etsu Taiko, July 16; The Earthlings, July 23; Ben Mulwana & the Village, July 30; Mokoomba, Aug. 6; Fresco Opera, Aug. 13. olbrich.org. 608-246-4550.

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, plus guest vocalists Katerina Burton, Emily Fons, Wesley Hurt, Joshua Sanders, 8 p.m., July 20, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 21. madisonopera.org.

PaulPalooza: Annual fundraiser (for nonprofit providing recreation for kids with physical disabilities), Aug. 25, Lake Louie Brewing, Verona. Lineup TBA. paulsparty.org.

Rain Garden Sessions: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Willy Street Co-op-East. Delvis, May 29; David Sewell, June 5; Jeff Burkhart, June 12; more TBA. willystreet.coop.

Rural Musicians Forum: 7 p.m. Mondays, Cornerstone Church, Spring Green (unless noted): Varshavski-Shapiro Piano Duo, June 10 (Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green); New Milwaukee Consort, June 24; TBA, July 8 (Slowpoke, Spring Green); Fuse Trio, July 22; Jean Laurenz, Aug. 5; Oakwood Chamber Players, Aug. 19; Awful Purdies, Sept. 1, Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green (5 p.m.). ruralmusiciansforum.org.

× Expand bernardallison.com Bernard Allison and guitar. Bernard Allison

Sessions at McPike: Benefit concerts for local nonprofits, Aug. 8-11, McPike Park, Madison. Panchromatic Jazz with Andy Narell 5 p.m., Mokoomba 6:45 & 8:30 p.m.; Tent: Forró Fo Sho 6 & 7:45 p.m., Aug. 8; Josh Harty 5 p.m., Rosie Flores 6:30 p.m., Great Lake Swimmers 8:30 p.m.; Tent: Gerri DiMaggio, 6 & 7:45 p.m., Aug. 9; Big Payback 3 p.m., Frank Martin Busch & the Names 5 p.m., John Primer 6:30 p.m., Bernard Allison 8:30 p.m.; Tent: Emmylous 2 p.m., Madtown Mannish Boys 4 p.m., No Name String band 6 & 7:45 p.m., Aug. 10; Handphibians + Otimo 3 p.m., Charanga Agoza 5 p.m., Tangueros del Oeste 6:30 p.m., Sidi Wacho 8:30 p.m.; Tent: Christo's Novelty Combo 4 p.m., Madison Choro Ensemble 6 & 7:45 p.m., Aug. 11. sessionsatmcpike.org.

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 p.m. select dates, 5/23-10/10, Shitty Barn, Spring Green. First half mostly sold out; second half of season on sale July 1. Thoms Dollbaum, Holy Pinto, May 23; John Moreland, Ken Pomeroy, May 30; Nathan Graham, Joe George, June 6; Rucksack Revolution, June 13; Erik Koskinen Band, June 20; Glitterfox, The Thing, June 27; Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, June 28; Bongo Frontier, Old Boi, July 3; Dusk, Ladybird, July 12; Laamar, dak duBois, July 19; Florry, Mickey Sunshine, July 24; Brennen Leigh, Allison Mahal, July 26; Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Aug. 2; TBA, Aug. 8; Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Kelsey Waldon, Aug. 14; Violet Palms, Red Pants, Aug. 16; Eddie 9V, Aug. 22; Joe Policastro Trio, Mr. Chair, Aug. 29; TBA, Sept. 5; Soultru, Sept. 12; TBA, Sept. 20, Sept. 25. shittybarnsessions.com.

Solstock: Annual concert, 3-9 p.m., Couillard Solar Foundation, Deerfield, with Music by The Mike Cornell Approach, Bill Armstrong, Chris Haise Band, Bob's Your Uncle, plus kids' activities, silent auction. couillardsolarfoundation.org.

Sounds of Summer: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Monroe Arts Center, Monroe. The Kissers, June 12; Mark Croft Trio, June 26; La Séptima Alianza, July 10; Groove Hotel, July 24; The Sundogs, Aug. 14 Kellie Lin Knott, Aug. 28. monroeartscenter.com. 608-325-5700.

Sounds of Summer: Oregon Recreation Dept. series, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Waterman Triangle Park, Oregon. Blue Smoothies, July 16; Red Hot Horn Dawgs, July 23; Vehicle 6, July 30; Marcy & the Highlights, Aug. 20; Universal Sound, Aug. 27. vil.oregon.wi.us.

Summer Concert Series: Friends of Monona Senior Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Winnequah Park, Monona. Mark Croft Band, July 16; Panchromatic Steel, July 23; Carl Davick, July 30; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Aug. 13. friendsofthemononaseniorcenter.org.

Summer Music in the Yard: 5 p.m. Fridays, Branch + Daughter, Windsor. Mother Bucket, May 24; Shekinah King, Joe iaquinto, June 7; Alyssia Dominguez, June 14; TBA, June 21; Matt Jaye, June 28; Travis Agnew, July 5; Justin Raudebush, July 19; Abby Spencer, July 26; Mother Bucket, Aug. 2; Travis Agnew, Aug. 9; Matt Jaye, Aug. 16; Jordyn Delzer, Jesse Bauman, Aug. 23; Justin Raudebush, Aug. 30; Jason Thomas Band, Sept. 6; Driftless Ramblers, Sept. 20. branchanddaughter.com.

Summer Nights at Westmorland: 4 p.m., Westmorland Park, Madison. The Whiskey Farm, Myler Hayes Trio, Angela Puerta, May 31; VO5, No Name String Band, David Landau, July 3; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sept. 21. westmorland-neighborhood.net.

Summer Nights at Segoe: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Segoe Park, Madison. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, July 5; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 12; Cajun Strangers, July 19; Honey Pies, July 26. midvaleheights.org.

Summer Patio Series: Free concerts, 5:30 p.m. (unless noted), High Noon Saloon, Madison. The Periodicals, May 24 (5 p.m.); Mike & Friends, June 6; Driveway Thriftdwellers, June 7; Cody Sisters, June 13; Lynda & the Zeros, June 14; Loving Cup, June 20; Compact Deluxe, June 21; Shruggers, June 22 (3 p.m.); Noah James Hittner, June 27; Phun (Phish tribute), June 28; Low Czars, July 5; Lower 5th, July 11; Jules & the Jems, July 12; Love Triangle, July 18; Raquel Aleman x Red Rose, July 19; Charlie boy, July 25; Novel Folly, July 26; Old Soul Society, Aug. 1; Frugal Stu & the Coupons, Aug. 2 (4:30 p.m.); Maestranza, Aug. 9; Wild Violets, Aug. 15; Trophy Husbands, Aug. 16; Supertanker, Aug. 22; Silver Creek Revival, Aug. 23; Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers, Aug. 29; Nate Gibson & the Stardazars, Aug. 30. high-noon.com.

Summer Sundays in the Garden: 5 p.m. Sundays, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. Dan Cavanagh Quartet, June 9; Armacanqui Quartet, June 23; Panchromatic Steen, July 7; Gerri DiMaggio, July 21; Ray Rideout Quartet, Aug. 4; Jazz Guys, Aug. 18.. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu.

Sun Prairie Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays (unless noted), Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie. Electro Retro, June 11; Two Birds (sing-a-long), Sun Prairie Area Community Band, June 25 (5:30 p.m.); Heatwave, July 9; Gin Mill Hollow, July 23; Rod Ellenbecker, Aug. 6; Eras Encore Band (Taylor Swift tribute), Aug. 27 sunprairiechamber.com.

Symphony at Sunset: Madison Symphony Orchestra League fundraiser (for education and community engagement programs), with reception, concert, dinner, 5:30 p.m., June 17, Burrows Park, Madison. madisonsymphony.org.

Token Tekno: Noon-9 p.m., July 27 Token Creek County Park, DeForest. Lineup TBA. facebook.com/events/282428144895497.

Tuesday is Cruise Day: Car cruise with 10 percent of restaurant proceeds donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, All Stop Travel Plaza, Lodi. Universal Sound, June 4; Tony Rocker, June 11; Bad Habit, June 18; Marcy & the Highlights, June 25; Blue Smoothies, July 2; John Lyons and Jonathan Lyons (Elvis/Johnny Cash tribute), July 9; Opry Chicks, July 16; Sunshine, July 23; Cheese Stick Thunder, July 30; Close Enuf Band, Aug. 6; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 13; Smokin' Meerkats, Aug. 20; Jonny Lyons & the Pride, Aug. 27. facebook.com/AllStopCarCruise

× Expand courtesy Marcy and the Highlights Marcy and the Highlights and a vintage car. Marcy and the Highlights

Twilight in the Park: 6 p.m. Sundays, Veterans Memorial Park, Brodhead. Back 40, June 16 (Brodhead Dairy Queen crowning at 5 p.m.); Ghosts in the Room, June 23; Grass Attack, June 30; Cherokee Rose Band, July 7; Marcy & the Highlights, July 14; Zweifel Brothers, Stateline Playboys, July 21; Soggy Prairie, July 28; Bluegrass Reunion, Aug. 4; Brodhead Community Band, Aug. 11. brodheadchamber.com.

UW Memorial Union Terrace: Open mic, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Behind the Beat series, 4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays: Louka Patenaude, May 24; Dusty Road, May 31; Emmylous, June 7; Bill Roberts Combo, June 8; Stephanie Rearick, June 14; Caravan, June 21; Mike Droho, June 22; Los Chechos, June 28; BJ Fisher, July 5; Wise Jennings, July 12; Inside Pocket, July 19; Joy Dragland & Louka Patenaude, July 20; Scott Damgaard, July 26; Kevin Willmott II & Alex White, July 27; Ryan Meisel QuArtet, Aug. 2; Novel Folly, Aug. 3; Ted Hefko, Aug. 9; Tomato Box, Aug. 16; Ida Jo, Aug. 17: Strings to Roam, Aug. 23. All 7 p.m unless noted: Dogtown Hollow, May 23; Cajun Strangers, May 24; TBA, May 25; Benan, May 26; Cash Box Kings, May 30; Ladies Must Swing, May 31; Mr. Chair, June 1; Northern Comfort, June 6; Pat McCurdy, June 7; N'achos, June 8; Rafe Carlson, June 13; The Periodicals, June 14; Madison Jazz Festival, June 15-16 (1 p.m.); Annie & the Oakies, June 20; Precarious Towers, June 21; TBA, June 22; No Name String Band, June 27; Combo Noir, June 28; Steely Dane, June 29; Mascot Theory, Bascom Hill, July 4; David Hecht & the Who Dat? July 5; Rare Element, July 6; Material Boys, July 11 (6 p.m., facing lake); Phun (Phish tribute), July 12; Son Del Atlantico, July 13; Whiskey Farm, MilBillies, July 18; Lynda & the Zeros, July 19; Blue Olives, July 20; All That Jazz Big Band, July 21; Cork 'n Bottle String Band, July 25; German Art Students, Wristwatch, July 26; Panchromatic Steel, July 27; Western Flyers, Aug. 1; BingBong, Aug. 2; Steez, Aug. 3; DB Orchestra, Aug. 4; Madison County, Aug. 8; Star 67, Aug. 9; Rebulu, Latin Pride Orquesta, Aug. 10; Nate Gibson & the Stardazers, Aug. 15; Trapper Schoepp Band, Aug. 16; Louie & the Flashbombs, Aug. 17; SpareTime Bluegrass, They Talk TOO Much, Aug. 22; NEWSKI, Aug. 23; Handphibians, Grupo Balanca, Aug. 24; Ready Revolution, Aug. 25; DJ Nick Nice, Aug. 29; Phat Phunktion, Aug. 30. union.wisc.edu.

Verona Concerts in the Park: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Century School Park, Verona. eMpTy Vees, June 13; Pinkerton Raid, June 20; Listening Party, June 27; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 11; SunDance, July 18; Mad City Jug Band, July 25; Birddog Blues Band, Aug. 1; Lost Lakes, Aug. 8; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 15; Waunakee Big Band, Aug. 22. veronawi.com.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 pm Wednesdays, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb. Generation Jones, July 10; Rare Element, July 17; Charanga Agoza, July 24; Beth Kille Band, July 31; Annie & the Oakies, Aug. 7; Hi-Fi Comets, Aug. 14 wnl.jefko.com.

Whitewater Classic: Regional drum & bugle corps competition hosted by Madison Scouts, 7 p.m., July 6, UW-Whitewater-Perkins Stadium. forwardperformingarts.org.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol Square-King Street corner, Madison: "Tiempo Libre 2.0!" with guests Tiempo Libre, June 26; "Fanfare on the Square," with guests Darryl Taylor, Middleton High School Choir, July 3; "In Nature's Realm," with guests Bill Miller, Jane Story, July 10; "Trumpet Squared," with guests Andrew Balio, Matthew Onstad, July 17; "On the Town," with guests Suzanne Beia, Kanopy Dance Co., July 24; "Rhapsody in Blue," with guest John Novacek, July 31. wcoconcerts.org.

Witwen Summer Concert Series: Concessions 4:30 p.m., concerts 6 p.m., Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen. Sam Ness, July 13; Wakefire, July 20; Mascot Theory, July 27; Koch-Marshall Trio, Aug. 3. saukprairie.com.

YOUR Lunch Time LIVE: Noon Tuesdays, June 4-Aug. 27 (no concert July 2), Capitol Square’s North Hamilton Street walkway, Madison. Panchromatic Steel, June 4; Caravan, June 11; Sunspot, July 16; Old Oaks, July 30; The Tooles, Aug. 20; rest TBA.. visitdowntownmadison.com.

× Expand Scotify Studios Pert Near Sandstone on stage at a past Blue Ox Music Festival. Pert Near Sandstone

Music festivals

AtwoodFest: July 27-28, Atwood Avenue, Madison. atwoodfest.org.

Avrom Farm Party: Music, camping & food festival, Aug. 9-11, Avrom Farm, Ripon. Headliners: Friday: Hannah Frances; Saturday: Dehd. avromfarmparty.com.

Balloon & Blues Rally: June 14-15, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe, with balloon flying, blues bands, car show, food. Friday: Chris Canas Band 8 p.m. Saturday: Stefan Geisinger Band 2:30 p.m., Birddog Blues Band 4:30 p.m., Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max 6:30 p.m., Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy 8:30 p.m monroeballoonandblues.com.

Belleville Music Festival: 1-10 p.m., Aug. 3, Community Park, Belleville, with The Wundo Band 1 p.m., Eric Nofsinger Band 2:50 p.m., Mark Croft Band with Maggie Mae 4:45 p.m., Willy Porter 7:15 p.m., plus craft fair, food/beer vendors. Free admission. bellevillemusicfestival.com.

Bluegrass at the Lake: June 6-8, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. Thursday: Southbound 6:30 p.m. Friday: Baker Family 6 p.m., Art Stevenson & High Water 8 p.m., Noah John & Ringing Iron 10 p.m. Saturday: Piper Road Spring Band 2 p.m., Silas Powell Band, 4 p.m., Sawdust Sympony 6 p.m., Art Stevenson & High Water 8 p.m., Noah John & Ringing Iron 10 p.m. bluegrassatthelake.com.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 27-29, The Pines Music Park, Eau Claire. Thursday: Main Stage: Kassi Valazza 3:30 p.m., Lindsay Lou 5:15 p.m., Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country 7 p.m., Leftover Salmon 9:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Mama Said String Band 4:30 p.m., Pretend Friend 6:15 p.m., Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins 8:15 p.m., Opal Agafia 11 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: High Hawks 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday: Main Stage: Them Coulee Boys 1:45 p.m., Pert Near Sandstone 3:30 p.m., Watchhouse 5:15 p.m., The Devil Makes Three 7 p.m., Band of Horses 9:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Maygen & the Birdwatcher 1 p.m., Andrew Wakefield 2:45 p.m., Feed the Dog 4:30 p.m., Clay Street Unit 6:15 p.m., Saltydog 8:15 p.m., Sicard Hollow 11 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Stringdingers 11 a.m., Monica Rizzio 12:30 p.m., Valley Fox 2 p.m., Red Hot Django Peppers 3:30 p.m., Debutants 5 p.m., The Spooklights 11:30 p.m., Frogleg 1 a.m. Saturday: Main Stage: Del McCoury Band 1:45 p.m., Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway 3:30 p.m., Sam Bush Band 5:15 p.m., Sierra Ferrell 7 p.m., Pert Near Sandstone 9:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Superior Siren 1 p.m., Art Stevenson & High Water 2:45 p.m., Glitterfox 4:30 p.m., Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers 6:15 p.m., Tan & Sober Gentlemen 8:15 p.m., Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 11 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Said in Stone 11 a.m., Carrie Sue & the Wood Burners 12:30 p.m., Emmy Woods & the Red Pine Ramblers 2 p.m., MoonCats 3:30 p.m., Steam Machine 5 p.m., Jon Sullivan Band 11:30 p.m., Burbillies 1 a.m. blueoxmusicfestival.com.

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: Noon-8 p.m., June 29, Village Park, New Glarus, with Madtown Mannish Boys, The Jimmys, Paul Filipowicz Band, Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials. facebook.com/NGBBFTF.

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 6-8, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Charlieboy 4 p.m., Ghostland Radio 5:15 p.m., Wurk 6:30 p.m., Jaedyn James 8 p.m., Airshow 9:15 p.m., Feed the Dog 10:30 p.m., Saltydog 12:15 a.m. Friday: Mike Munson 12:45 p.m., Tophouse 2:15 p.m., The Iowans 3:30 p.m., Magnolia Boulevard 4:30 p.m., The Getaway 6 p.m., The Big Wu 7 p.m., Sugar Lads 8:30 p.m., People Brothers Band 9:45 p.m., Jon Sullivan Band 11:15 p.m., Cool Cool Cool 12:45 p.m. Saturday: People Brothers Band noon, Nick Foytik 2:15 p.m., Old Shoe 3:45 p.m., Cribshitter 5 p.m., Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos 6 p.m., My Grandma's Cardigan 7:15 p.m., Dogs in a Pile 8:15 p.m.,High & Rising 9:30 & 11:45 p.m., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 10:15 p.m., Andy Frasco & the UN 12:30 a.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

× Expand Dan Waterman Armchair Boogie in the great outdoors. Armchair Boogie

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, July 11-13, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Connor Lyle & the Mother Guys 3:45 p.m., Augie Dougherty & Billy Bronsted 5 p.m., Blue County Pistol 6:15 p.m., Joseph Huber 7:15 p.m., Molly Brandt 8:45 p.m., Sicard Hollow 10 p.m., Wonderfunk 11:45 p.m. Friday: The Guthries noon, Spine Stealers 1:30 p.m., Pit Stop 2:45 p.m., Potluck String Band 3:45 p.m., Miles Over Mountains 5 p.m., Tommy Goodroad 6 p.m., Texas Toast 7 p.m., Long Mama 8:15 p.m., Charlie Parr 9:15 p.m., People Brothers Band 10:30 p.m., Armchair Boogie 11:45 p.m. Saturday: Sweet Sheiks 12:45 p.m., Feeding Leroy 2 p.m., Dusk 3:15 p.m., Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes 4:15 p.m., Valley Fox 5:30 p.m., Last Revel 6:30 p.m., Sister Sadie 7:45 p.m., Armchair Boogie 9 p.m., Weird Sisters 10:45 p.m., Dumpstaphunk midnight. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Burning Troll: Music/camping festival hosted by Brix Cider, 12:30-11:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, with Old Oaks 1 p.m., Ladies Must Swing 2:30 p.m., Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars 4 p.m., Panchromatic Steel 5:30 p.m., The Earthlings 7 p.m., Cycropia Aerial Dance 8:30 p.m., troll burning 9:15 p.m., De La Buena 10 p.m. burning-troll.com.

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 4-6, Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com.

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival, July 26-28, Bluebird Campground, LaCrosse, with Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, Smokin' Bandits, People Brothers Band, many others. gregghallmusic.com.

Country Boom: July 11-13, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Thursday: Nelly, Tayler Holder, Tucker Wetmore; Friday: Riley Green, Priscilla Block, Rodney Atkins, Ella Langley; Saturday: Chase Rice, Ernest, Corey Kent, Bryan Martin, Ashley Cooke. countryboom.com.

Country Fest: June 26-29, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners: Sawyer Brown, June 26; Jake Owen, June 27; Keith Urban, June 28; Eric Church, June 29. countryfest.com. 800-326-3378.

Country in the Burg: 5:45 p.m., Aug. 23-24, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg. countryintheburg.com.

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 18-21, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes. Thursday: Grace Tyler 3:30 p.m., Dillon Carmichael 5 p.m., Stephen Wilson Jr. 6:30 p.m., Randy Houser 8 p.m., Koe Wetzel 10 p.m. Friday: Lauren Watkins 3:30 p.m., John Morgan 5 p.m., Phil Vassar 6:30 p.m., Kip Moore 8 p.m., Lainey Wilson 10 p.m. Saturday: Emily Ann Roberts 2 p.m., Josh Ross 3:30 p.m., Bellamy Brothers 5 p.m., Jake Worthington 6:30 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman 8 p.m., Nickelback 10 p.m. Sunday: Meghan Patrick 2:30 p.m., Randall King 4 p.m., Jackson Dean 5:30 p.m., Elle King 7 p.m., Eric Church 9 p.m. countrythunder.com/wi. 866-388-0007.

Dirt Camp: Music/visual art/camping festival, 2 p.m., June 15, The Vines, Sauk City, with Free Dirt, Dusk, Long Mama, Shoobie, Please, Combat Naps, Curfews. instagram.com/dirtcampfest.

Driftless Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 13, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua, with South Street Band 1 p.m., Freaks of Nature 1:30 p.m., Kommuna Lux 3:30 p.m., Backyard Tire Fire, 5:30 p.m., Davina & the Vagabonds 7:30 p.m. driftlessmusicfestival.com.

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 17, Eken Park, Madison, with kids’ activities (kids' parade 4:15 p.m.), vendors, music by Kid Jordan & the Second Line noon, Pink Halo 1:40 p.m., Nester 3:10 p.m., Kat and the Hurricane 4:45 p.m., The Periodicals 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/ekenparkfest.

Fall Equinox Festival: Music and camping fest, Sept. 20-21, The Vines, Sauk City. Friday: Jazz Hams. Saturday: Gin Mill Hollow, The Earthlings, Mike and Friends, Wise Jennings, Jules and the Jems. qracktickets.com/gin-mill-hollow.

Feed Your Head: Music/camping festival, June 14-15, Kettle Moraine Ranch, Eagle. facebook.com/thewisefarm.

× Expand Lavender Lotus Photography A fireworks display during a past Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus event. A fireworks display during a past Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus event.

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus: 6 p.m., June 29, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, with music by Uncommon Denominator, Seasaw, Eddy Birth, Carnage the Executioner, fireworks. breesestevensfield.com.

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 17, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music by Soggy Prairie 11 a.m., The MilBillies 1 p.m., Kevin Prater Band 3 p.m., Becky Schlegel & the High 48s 5 p.m., Kody Norris Show 7 p.m. gandydancerfestival.org.

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 23-25, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org.

Hodag Country Festival: July 11-14, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Thursday: Jenna Jane 5 p.m., Brett Westgrove 5:45 p.m., Neal McCoy 7 p.m., Ashley McBryde 9 p.m. Friday: Chayce Beckham 5 p.m., Chase Rice 7 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman 9 p.m. Saturday: Chris Kroeze 1 p.m., Priscilla Black 2:30 p.m., Terri Clark 4:30 p.m., Walker Hayes 6:30 p.m., Chris Young 9 p.m. Sunday: Graham Barham noon, Aaron Tippin 1:30 p.m., Kimberly Perry 3:15 p.m., Corey Kent 5 p.m., Chris Janson 7 p.m.. hodag.com.

Green Lake Festival of Music: Select dates, June 6-Aug. 16, Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake, UW-Oshkosh, Ripon College and other venues. greenlakefestival.org.

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 14, Regner Park, West Bend, with Caley Conway, Violet Wilder, Mike Mangione, Old Oaks, Ben Mulwana, The Lonesome Cobras, Sam Ness. facebook.com/homegrownmusicwi.

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 11-14, McPike Park, Madison. Friday: Musique Électronique stage: Jadalareign 5 p.m., Rene Wise 7 p.m., Luke Slater 9:30 p.m. Saturday: Musique Électronique stage: Father Dukes 4 p.m., Ayesha 5:45 p.m., Waajeed 7:30 p.m., Derrick Carter 9:30 p.m. Other stages TBA. fetedemarquette.org. 608-257-4576.

Larryfest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 15-17, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge. Main stage: Thursday: Don Harvey 4 p.m., Pat Wiley 4:45 p.m., Amadans - Barry & Sherri 6 p.m., The MillBillies 7:45 p.m., Heartsfield 9:30 p.m. Friday: Annie & the Oakies noon, Squirrel Gravy 1 p.m., Mark Hembree Band 2 p.m., Dan Rigsby, 3:45 p.m., Copper Box 5:30 p.m., Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, 7:15 p.m., Henhouse Prowlers, 9 p.m. Saturday: In Laws noon, Jupes 1 p.m., Johnsmith, 2 p.m., String Ties 3:45 p.m., The Baker Family 5:30 p.m., Becky Buller Band 7:15 p.m., Horseshoes and Hand Grenades 9 p.m. larryfest.org.

LunART Festival: Celebrating women in the arts, May 29-June 2, Madison venues. "Art & Motherhood" panel, 7:30 p.m., May 29, Arts + Lit Lab; chamber concerts, 7:30 p.m., May 31-June 1, Hamel Music Center; Composers Hub concert, 2:30 p.m., June 2, ALL. lunartfestival.org.

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 4-11, various venues, Madison. madisoncomedyweek.net.

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 7-16, at various venues, Madison. June 7: B.I.T. Duo, 7 p.m., Arts + Lit Lab. June 8: "At the Intersection of Sarah Vaughan University and Richard Davis Lane," talk by Chuck France, 10:30 a.m., Pinney Library; Raul Midón, 8 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 9: Dan Cavanagh Quartet, 5 p.m., Allen Centennial Garden; Marbin, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon. June 10: New Orleans Tribute, 6 p.m., Warner Park; Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, 7:30 p.m., ALL. June 11: Lenard Simpson Quartet followed by Madison Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., North Street Cabaret. June 12: Mr. Chair, 7 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 13: "String Theory: The Richard Davis Method," 7 p.m., MMoCA. June 14: Adekola Adedapo, Donna Woodall and Michelle DuVall, 7:30 p.m., ALL. June 15: H.S. All Stars 1 p.m., Gerri DiMaggio 3 p.m., Heirloom 5 p.m., Orrin Evans Quartet 7 p.m., Betty Guerrero y La Combi 9 p.m., UW Memorial Union Terrace. June 16: A.S.T.R.O. 1 p.m., John Christensen Quartet 3 p.m., Pawan Benjamin Trio 5 p.m., Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet 7 p.m., Union Terrace. madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

Mad With Power Fest: Metal and video game blowout, 4 p.m., Aug. 2-3, The Sylvee, Madison. Friday: Vesuvian 4:30 p.m., Dialith 5:35 p.m., Vintersea 6:40 p.m., Starkill 8:25 p.m., Oceans of Slumber 9:30 p.m. Saturday: Celestial Wizard 4:30 p.m., Lame Genie 5:35 p.m., Glyph 6:40 p.m., Magic Sword 8:25 p.m., Lords of the Trident 9:30 p.m., Anthem 11 p.m. madwithpowerfest.com.

× Expand Devon Williams Sierra Green and a mic. Sierra Green

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 8-9, Yahara Place Park, Madison. Saturday: Dandelion Dash 11:30 a.m.; Main Stage: SheCase Showdown with Tzera, Meghan Hamilton,SophieRose Kangethe,Lesley Goff, host Kelly Maxwell noon, Samba Novistas 1:30 p.m., Adem Tesfaye Band 3 p.m., Michael McDermott 4:45 p.m., Nur-D 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Anna Vogelzang 1 p.m., Moon Gypsies 2:30 p.m., Adrian + Meredith 4 p.m., Johnny Campbell Band 5:30 p.m. Sunday: Fools' Flotilla paddle, registration begins 9 a.m. Tenney Park; Main Stage: Combo Noir noon, Pink Halo 1:30 p.m., Don't Mess With Cupid 3 p.m., Trapper Schoepp 4:45 p.m., Sierra Green & the Giants 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Spine Stealers 1 p.m., Three Hours 2:30 p.m., Snowbirds 4 p.m., Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band 5:30 p.m. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Midsummer Bluegrass Festival: Music/camping festival, July 18-21, Cozy Cove Tavern, Manitowish Waters; headliners The Gibson Brothers. midsummerbluegrass.com.

Midwest Fire Fest: June 8-9, Westside Park, Cambridge, with art, artist demonstrations. Saturday: Fire Tribe performances 12:30, 3:15, 7 and 8:45 p.m., Rockonsin finalist 1 p.m., Wild Heathens 2:15 p.m., Ritt & Wilder Deitz 3:30 p.m. Automatic Lover 5 p.m., Wurk 8 p.m. Sunday: Fire Tribe 11:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m., Michael King noon. midwestfirefest.com.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival: Hosted by Harmonious Wail, Sept. 6-7, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg, with Joscho Stephan, Paulus Schäffer, Isaac Eicher, Alfonso Ponticelli, Third Coast Swing. midwestgypsyswingfest.com.

Mile of Music Festival: Aug. 1-4, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com.

Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival: Aug. 16-17, Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Friday: Dig 3 7 p.m., Sheryl Youngblood 8:45 p.m. Saturday: Los Bad Hombres 3:30 p.m., Melody Angel 5:15 p.m., Rev. Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy 7 p.m., Breezy Rodio Band 8:45 p.m. mineralpointbluesfest.org.

National Women’s Music Festival: June 20-23, Marriott-West, Middleton. Thursday: SheRocks Stage (7 p.m.): Regina Sayles, Miss Brown to You, Summer Osborne. Friday: Spotlight Stage (1 p.m.): Backyard Betties, Sug Daniels, Sheena Brook; SheRocks Stage (7 p.m.): Mama's Black Sheep, Barbara Higbie & Teresa Trull, Bitch. Saturday: Spotlight Stage (1 p.m): Leberta Loral, Joy Clark, Rachael Sage; SheRocks Stage (7 p.m.): NWMF Orchestra, Cris Williamson, Ubaka Hill. Sunday: SheRocks Stage: Choruses led by Rani Biffle-Quimba (drum), Miriam Davidson (vocal), Jori Costello (ukulele) 11 a.m., comedy by Robin Tyler, Rose Vineshank 1 p.m. nwmf.info. 317-395-3809.

Neon Nights: Country music festival, Aug. 2-3, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. Friday: Mark Wills 5 p.m., Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye 7 p.m., Wynonna Judd 9 p.m. Saturday: Eddie Montgomery 5 p.m., John Michael Montgomery 7 p.m., Trace Adkins 9 p.m. walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

North Star Fest: North Star Neighborhood Assn. event, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 3, Pocket Park, Madison, with kids' activities, food carts, music by David Landau 11:30 a.m., Panchromatic Steel 1 p.m., Kikeh Mato 3 p.m., Johnny Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band 4:30 p.m., Kat and the Hurricane 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/northstarfest.

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 23-25, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Sessions: Aug. 6-24, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com.

People Fest: Aug. 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Key of G 12:30 p.m., Modern Joey 2:30 p.m., Freaks of Nature 4:30 p.m., MoonHouse 6 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire 7:15 p.m., Keller Williams 8:30 p.m., Ifdakar 10 p.m., Sneezy 11:30 p.m. Friday: Patchouli 11 a.m., Joe & Vicki Price noon, Gin Mill Hollow 1:15 p.m., Earthlings 2:30 p.m., Maygen & the Birdwatcher 4 p.m., Sleeping Jesus 5:30 p.m., Sun Stereo 6:45 p.m., Cloud Cult 8 p.m., Mae Simpson 9:30 p.m., Galactic 11 p.m. Saturday: The Old Souls 11:15 a.m., Mascot Theory 1:30 p.m., Wise Jennings 2:45 p.m., Lavender Project 4 p.m., Madeline Hawthorne 5:30 p.m., Grasshoppers 7 p.m., People Brothers Band 8:30 p.m., Heatbox 10 p.m., Lettuce 11:30 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Polkafest: June 7-8, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 8. Friday: David Austin Band 5 p.m. Saturday: Rhythm Playboys 11 a.m., Biergarten Specials 1:30 p.m., Jerry Voelker & the Jolly Gents 2:30 p.m., New Glarus Kinderchor 5 p.m., Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen 5:30 p.m. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Project North: Music festival, Sept. 20-21, ArtStart, Rhinelander. Friday: Main Stage: Sam Ness 4:30 p.m., The Claudettes 6:00 p.m., The MilBillies 7:30 p.m., Them Coulee Boys 9 p.m.; WXPR Stage: Dem Meat Market Boyz 4 & 5:30 p.m., Spine Stealers 7 & 8:30 p.m.; ArtStart Stage: Brett Winters 4 p.m., Liz Mathias 5:30 p.m., Stovepipe Stephens 7 p.m., Steve Klingaman 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Main Stage: Kat and the Hurricane 1 p.m., The Periodicals 2:30 p.m., The Holy North 4 p.m., Old Shoe 5:45 p.m., Sunny WAr 7:15 p.m., Dessa 9 p.m. WXPR Stage: Afflatus 12:30 & 2 p.m., Bradley Ballard Band 3:30 & 5:15 p.m., Meskales 5:45 & 8:30 p.m.; ArtStart Stage: Spoons for the People 12:30 p.m., Jaqui J 3:30 p.m., Joni Clare 5:15 p.m., Shannon Hauser 6:45 p.m. projectnorth.org.

The Pursuit of Happiness: June 14-16, McPike Park, Madison. Friday: Main Stage: Cribshitter 5 p.m., Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs 6:30 p.m., Ntxhais Tsheej Haj 7:45 p.m., Chuck Prophet & Mission Express 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: New Stellanovas 6 & 7:45 p.m., Madison Comedy Week headliners Mary Mack, Sherlonda Sharp, Trevor Anderson 9:45 p.m. Saturday: Main Stage: Christan & Modesto Nieves-Maldonado 12:30 p.m., Rebulu 2:30 p.m., Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound 4:30 p.m., Fable Dance Company 5:45 p.m., Ameri'Kana All-Stars 6:30 p.m., Francis Medrano/Black Power Dance 7:45 p.m., Ameri'Kana All-Stars 8:15 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Paul Cebar 12:45 p.m., Madison Aerial Alliance with music by Jane Hobson 2:30 p.m., C. & M. Nieves-Maldonado 4:30 p.m., Western Elstons 6:15 p.m., Precarious Towers 8:30 p.m., MCW headliners Mary Mack, Sherlonda Sharp, Jackie Kashian 9:45 p.m. Sunday: Main Stage: James the Magician 2 p.m., Black Star Drum Line 2:30 p.m., Clamor & Lace Noise Brigade 3:45 p.m., Forward! Marching Band 5 p.m., Mama Digdown's Brass Band 7 p.m., Stooges Brass Band 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Annie & the Oakies 12:30 p.m., Dana Perry 2:15 p.m., Cris Plata & Extra Hot 4:15 p.m., Buffalo Nichols 6:15 p.m., Mascot Theory 8:30 p.m. sessionsatmcpike.org.

Rock Fest: July 17-20, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. Headliners Wednesday (weekend pass holders only): Vince Neil; Thursday: Thirty Seconds to Mars; Friday: Shinedown; Saturday: Jelly Roll. rock-fest.com. 800-326-3378.

Schenk's Corners Block Party: Aug. 16-17, outside Alchemy Cafe. facebook.com/schenksblockparty.

Shawano Folk Festival: Aug. 9-11, Mielke Park, Shawano, with evening concerts 7 p.m. Friday (John Stano, Gaines and Wagoner, Heather Styka, Emma’s Revolution, MC Mark Dvorak) and Saturday (Lil’ Rev, South for Winter, Mark Dvorak, O’Darby, MC Heather Styka), daytime music and workshops starting 10 a.m. Sat.-Sun. shawanofestival.org.

× Expand Henry Vander Hill A circle of musicians viewed from above. Stoughton Chamber Music Festival players.

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Aug. 16-17, Grand Inspired and TBA; Aug. 23-24, Stoughton Opera House; Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Chorus Public House, all in Stoughton. stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com.

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 2-3, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. sugarmaplefest.org.

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners: Kane Brown, June 20; Mötley Crüe, Seether, Buckcherry, June 21; SZA, Aminé, June 22; Illennium, June 27; Tyler Childers, June 28; Keith Urban, Needtobreathe, Lindsay Ell, June 29; AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen, July 4; Maroon 5, July 5; Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, J.I.D, Rico Nasty, LIHTZ, July 6. Rockonsin competition 12:15 p.m., June 28-29. summerfest.com.

Summer Solstice Shakedown: Music and camping fest, June 21-22, The Vines, Sauk City. Friday: Jazz Hams. Saturday: Gin Mill Hollow, Seaside Zoo, John Till, Derek Ramnarace, Tim and Sheryl Hall. qracktickets.com/gin-mill-hollow.

Summer Soulstice: Music festival, noon-midnight, June 15, along East Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. Kenilworth Stage: Ricky Thump 1 p.m., Force 3 p.m., Ratbath 5 p.m., Gold Steps 5 p.m., Twan Mack & Swadetracz 9 p.m. Ivanhoe Stage: School of Rock 1 p.m., Decoteau Black 3 p.m., Modern Joey 5 p.m., Dak Dubois 7 p.m., Wonderful Bluffer 9 p.m. Black Cat Alley: Asher Gray & Greyhound 12:30 p.m., San Berto 1:30 p.m., Andrew Optimist 3 p.m., Don Black 4:30 p.m., Dataexit 6 p.m., Digital Maddie 7:30 p.m., Asher Gray & Greyhound 9 p.m. Farwell Stage: Ms. Kaprice noon, Elephonic 2 p.m., Pink Halo 4 p.m., Emmitt James 6 p.m., Wire & Nail 8 p.m., Goran & Morgan (of the Gufs) 10 p.m. Murray Stage: Next Paperback Hero 3 p.m., Ben Mulwana 5 p.m., Allison Mahal 7 p.m., Mark Waldock 9 p.m. Kind Oasis Stage: The Urbanites 3 p.m., Jack Reed's Still Alive (Dead tribute) 5 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire 7:30 p.m. summersoulsticemke.com.

Taste of Madison: 2-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 1, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com. Schedule TBA. 608-276-9797.

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 9-10, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. Friday: Rockonsin finalist 1 p.m., Trick Bag with Kenny J 2:30 p.m., Ohlschmidt, Panosh & Cohen 4 p.m., Dave Steffen Band 5:30 p.m., Tinsley Ellis 7 p.m., Ally Venable 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Los Guys 1 p.m., Maple Road Blues Band 2:30 p.m., Sweet Sheiks 4 p.m., Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band 5:30 p.m., The Dig 3 7 p.m., GA-20 8:30 p.m. waukeshabluesfest.com. 800-366-1961.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 9-11, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. The Barn stage: Friday: The Parsnip Factory 6:30 p.m., Swing dance lesson with Chelsea Dvorak 7:30 p.m., Sweet Sheiks 8 p.m.; Saturday: The Parrishes 10:45 a.m., The Stop & Listen noon, Panchromatic Steel 2 p.m., Barn dance with Barb Silverman 3:15 p.m., Mongolian Youth Band/students of Bat-Ochir 5 p.m., Jonas Friddle Band 5:45 p.m., Harmonica Hinds & Paul Kaye 6:45 p.m., Joybird 8:15 p.m. whiteoakfolkfest.com.

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 21-22, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair. 608-257-4576.

World's Largest Brat Fest: Annual fundraiser for local charities, May 24-26, Alliant Center-Willow Island, with entertainment stages, kids' activities. Friday: Take Your Brat to Work Day 6-9 a.m.; Grand Stage: RailHopper 12:45 p.m., Mad City Funk 1:40 p.m., Granny Shot 2:40 p.m., Paralandra 3:40 p.m., Foo Foo Dolls 4:40 p.m., Wayland 5:40 p.m., Bobaflex 6:45 p.m., Village People 8 p.m.; Main Stage: The Almas 11 a.m., Trash Pandas 11:50 a.m., Dem Horny Funkers 12:55 p.m., Sammy Ray Marshall 1:45 p.m., Abby Spencer 2:55 p.m., Diamonds & Lead 3:55 p.m., Derek Jones 4:55 p.m., The Hounds 5:55 p.m., Madison County 7 p.m.; Island Stage: Rattle Trapp 11:10 a.m., Super-Lit 12:10 p.m., Morningstar 1:10 p.m., Tha Mid City Kid 2:10 p.m., Ironplow 3:10 p.m., Left of Reason 4:10 p.m., Sunspot 5:10 p.m., Tantric 6:15 p.m. Saturday: Bun Run + Dog Jog 8:30 a.m.; Grand Stage: Autumn Reverie 12:45 p.m., Shallow Side 1:40 p.m., The Lonely Ones 2:40 p.m., Pilot 3:40 p.m., Buck Neck-ed 4:40 p.m., Frank Martin Busch & the Names 5:40 p.m., Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey 6:45 p.m., Lanco 8 p.m.; Main Stage: Kaleb Woods 11 a.m., Ron Denson Band 11:50 a.m., John Masino Band 12:55 p.m., Elizabeth Mary Band 1:55 p.m., Katie Scullin 2:55 p.m., Emperors & Angels 3:55 p.m., Shawn Schell 4:55 p.m., Power Take Off 5:55 p.m., Quiet Riot 7 p.m. Island Stage: Take Back the Sun 11:10 a.m., Matt Schmidt 12:10 p.m., Alyssa Ruffin 1:10 p.m., Dan Lepien 2;10 p.m., TJ Stone 3:10 p.m., The Ramble 4:10 p.m., Kirstie Kraus 5:10 p.m., Mighty Electric 6:15 p.m. Sunday: Grand Stage: Erin Oakley 11:50 a.m., Project Brave Band 12:55 p.m., Nicky Gracious 1:55 p.m., Rip 2:55 p.m., Trophy Husbands 3:55 p.m., Kelly Roose 4:55 p.m., Seventh Day Slumber 5:55 p.m., Sidewalk Prophets 7 p.m.; Main Stage: Scotty Austin 12:45 p.m., Rehab 1:40 p.m., Sand 2:40 p.m., Black Moods 3:40 p.m., Rick Monroe & the Hitmen 4:40 p.m., Royal Bliss 5:40 p.m., Tigerlily Gold 6:45 p.m., Neal McCoy 8 p.m. Island Stage: I.M.O.K. 11:10 a.m., Magdalene Rose 12:10 p.m., Anna R 1:10 p.m., The Remedy 2:10 p.m., Mason Meyer Band 3:10 p.m., Mickey Magnum & the Mayhem 4:10 p.m., Mars Hall 5:10 p.m., Kings of Radio 6:15 p.m. bratfest.com.

× Expand Carissa Dixon A full house waits for an American Players Theatre performance to begin. A full house waits for an American Players Theatre performance to begin.

Theater & Dance

Alley Stage Reading Series: 4 p.m., Shake Rag Alley, Mineral Point: "The Dreamer of Oyster Bay," by Cass Erickson, June 8; "Anna K," by Fran Zell, Sept. 7; "ITCH," by DC Cathro, Oct. 12. shakeragalley.org.

American Players Theatre: Ring Around the Moon, June 8-Sept. 20; Much Ado About Nothing, June 14-Sept. 29; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, June 21-Sept. 7; Dancing at Lughnasa, Aug. 2-Sept. 27; King Lear, Aug. 9-Sept. 28 (outdoors); and The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool, June 14-Sept. 19; Wolf at the Door, June 25-Sept. 18; Constellations, Aug. 10-Sept. 28; Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Oct. 17-Nov. 10 (indoors), Spring Green. americanplayers.org. 608-588-2361.

Are We Delicious?: Murder(s)! A Mostly True Crime Story, June 20-22 and 27-28, Broom Street Theater. arewedelicious.org.

Broom Street Theater: The Weekend of the Burnt Piano, May-24-June 8; Our Home States, July 19-Aug. 10, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. bstonline.org.

Capital City Theatre: Tick, Tick…Boom!, Aug. 9-11, Madison College-Mitby Theater. capitalcitytheatre.org.

Fair Verona Area Acting Company: As You Like It, June 7-8, Verona Area High School, Verona. fairveronashakespearecompany.weebly.com.

Forward Theater: 2023-2024 season kicks off with King James, Sept. 12-29, Overture Center, Madison. forwardtheater.com.

Fresco Opera: 8-Bit Opera (all 2 p.m.): June 29, 21 La Crescenta Circle, Madison; June 30, 6002 Galley Court, Madison; July 13, 2110 Vilas Ave., Madison; July 14, 2340 Talc Trail, Madison. frescoopera.com.

Heidi: Annual performance, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., June 8, New Glarus Fest Haus. fb.com/heidifolkfestival.

Isthmus Dance Collective: Shifting Gears, bike path dance fest, Sept. 2. isthmusdancecollective.org.

KLJ Movement: "Summer Interlude," 7 p.m., May 31-June 1, Madison Youth Arts; "All That Glitterz," 7:30 p.m. on June 14-15 and 2 p.m., June 16, Overture Center. kljmovement.org.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance: SEED Festival concerts, 8 p.m, June 28-29, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg. lcpdance.com/seed.

Madison Contemporary Dance: Outdoor performances: 5:30 p.m., July 28, Olin Park; 7 p.m,., Aug. 16, 6320 Inland Way, Monona; 2 p.m., Aug. 25, Overture Center-Rotunda Stage; "Voices Collaboration Project," 3 & 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 1 & 5 p.m., Sept. 15, Madison Youth Arts. madisoncontemporarydance.com.

× Expand Steve Noll The ensemble of "Shakespeare's Lovers In June." The ensemble of "Shakespeare's Lovers In June" (from left): Laura Kochanowski, Mitch Taylor, Deanna Martinez, Ben Seidensticker, Madeleine O'Keefe, Jason Compton, Paige Abbatacola, Jackson Rosenberry.

Madison Shakespeare Company: Shakespeare's Lovers in June, 2 p.m., June 1-2, Tyranena Brewing, Lake Mills; Dido, Queen of Carthage, 7 p.m. on June 28, 5 and 7:30 p.m. on June 29 and 6 p.m., June 30, Madison Children's Museum-Wonderground; Love's Labour Lost, Aug. 9-18, Madison Country Day School amphitheater, Waunakee. madisonshakespeare.org.

Madison Savoyards: Patience; or, Bunthorne's Bride, 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2-3 and 9-10 and 3 p.m., Aug. 4 and 11, Bartell Theatre, Madison. madisonsavoyards.org.

Middleton Players Theatre: Big Fish, June 14-16 and 21-23, Middleton-Cross Plains PAC, Middleton; Lumberjacks in Love, Aug. 9-11 and 16-18; and Steel Magnolias, Sept. 13-15 and 20-21, Middleton High School Black Box Theater, Middleton. middletonplayers.com. 608-831-2521.

Music Theatre of Madison: Next to Normal, Aug. 16-18 and 22-24, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, Madison. mtmadison.com. 608-237-2524.

Oregon Straw Hat Players: Mamma Mia, Aug. 3-10, Oregon Performing Arts Center, Oregon. oshponline.org.

Overture Center: The Kite Runner, May 24-26; Opera For the Young: Beauty and the Beast, June 1; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, June 11-16; Black Men Coalition of Dane County: The Kernel of Truth, June 15; Moulin Rouge, July 9-21; Bluey's Big Play, Sept. 24-25, Overture Center for the Arts, Madison. overture.org. 608-258-4141.

Schumacher Farm Park: A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7 p.m. on June 21-22 and 2 p.m., June 23, Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee. schumacherfarmpark.org.

StageQ: CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 21-23, Bartell Theatre, Madison. stageq.com. 608-661-9696.

Strollers Theatre: POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, May 30-June 15, Bartell Theatre, Madison. strollerstheatre.org.

Summit Players Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream: 2:30 p.m., June 23, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds; 7 p.m. July 19, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton; 7 p.m., July 20, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo. Workshop for ages 8 & up 1.5 hours prior. summitplayerstheatre.com.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre: Shrek the Musical Jr., Penguin Project production by youth performers, June 21-23, West High School, Sun Prairie; Footloose: Youth Edition, July 26-28, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie; Rock of Ages: Youth Edition, Sept. 13-15, Central Heights, Sun Prairie. sunprairiecivictheatre.com. 608-837-8217.

University Theatre: Angels in America, Part 1, July 25-Aug. 4, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, Madison; remounted in September in repertory with Part 2. theatre.wisc.edu.

Verona Area Community Theater: Seussical the Musical, June 21-23 and 27-29, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona, Verona. vact.org.