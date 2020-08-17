It’s official: No theater at the Bartell until next year

As it turns out, Balke and all the performers and audiences for Mercury Players, StageQ, Strollers Theatre, The Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre (KRASS) and Madison Theatre Guild will have to wait much longer than anticipated to bask in a wave of applause. The slate of announced productions will have to wait too, including an interactive Clue musical based on the board game; an original holiday panto based on superheroes; Hir, a dark comedy by “genius grant” award winning performance artist Taylor Mac; the Wisconsin premiere of Will Eno’s The Realistic Joneses; and yet another historical feminist drama from Lauren Gunderson.

The Bartell Theatre Foundation board decided on Aug. 12 that, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the venue would remain closed through the end of 2020. Like Overture Center and other area theaters, they hope to reopen for public performances in 2021.

“The board’s decision was not made lightly,” executive director Kirk Stantis said in a news release. “We can't overstate the importance of live theater to our community and to Madison’s cultural life.”

Although the show will not go on this fall, the Bartell’s spaces are available for rent for non-public events such as small rehearsals or broadcast recordings (in accordance with Dane County restrictions for gathering). These requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The shutdown means the Bartell’s revenue has effectively dried up. But in addition to making donations, the public is invited to “Rent the Marquee” — to display personal or community messages on the outside of the building in exchange for a small fee.

“Until we find ourselves in a better position to reopen to the public and artists we miss so very much we hope everyone stays safe and healthy and continues to follow CDC and local health guidelines,” says Bartell board vice president Zak Stowe.

As updated schedules for the Bartell’s resident companies become available, they will be posted on the theater’s website.