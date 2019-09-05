Can’t we all just get along?

× Expand Mikki Gomez

NBC had a hit on its hands when the network kicked off Parks and Recreation way back in 2009. Nick Offerman, playing the gruff, mustachioed Libertarian Ron Swanson, became a break-out star.

Since being catapulted to fame, Offerman has opened his own woodworking shop, Offerman Woodshop, in Los Angeles; started a crafting YouTube series with Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler called Making It; published three books; and worked his way into the hearts of millions. He’s never forgotten his roots, though.

“I grew up in Illinois,” says Offerman, “so I spent my whole childhood driving all over the Midwest. I’ve played Madison several times, and it’s just …” he pauses, and I can hear the smile building through his inhale. “For some reason, maybe it’s the proximity to my hometown, but they treat me like family, and I’m always moved.”

I have the absolute pleasure of sitting down and using my job’s fancy conference phone to chat with the self-billed American Humorist. He is bringing his folksy charm, amazing facial hair, and his new stage (not exactly stand-up) show, “All Rise,” to the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 13. Be prepared for what can be described as a humorous TED talk, sprinkled throughout with song, and topped with a light dusting of dance.

Offerman recalls finishing up a three-hour show at the old Wisconsin Union Theater years back. “I finally said ‘Goodnight, thank you for being so generous,’ and I walked off stage,” he says, “and a young lady handed me a very tall hefeweizen and a bratwurst.

“And I said, ‘By God, this is the best college town. This is certainly the Austin of the Midwest.’”

But Offerman is worried that these moments of human connection and kindness are becoming rarer. “One of the things I try to focus on in my show is sort of waking up to the idea that our opportunities for empathy have been taken away from us by the structures of our society,” Offerman says.

“We’ve set up this society where people are in their own bubbles, as it were, and people are grouped into their own neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods have been established using old-fashioned prejudices, namely old-fashioned racism,” says Offerman. “It’s waking up to the idea that there are people suffering greatly all over the country from the effects of ongoing racism, from the institutionalized racism that never ended since the days of slavery — it just changed its name and its legislation.”

He takes a breath before continuing. “That’s basically a long-winded way of saying that with ‘All Rise’ I’m taking a step back from all of America. Instead of saying, ‘Let’s make fun of red and blue!’ and shaking our fists at each other, you take one step back and say ‘Hey, everybody shut up.’” Offerman takes a second to laugh after that line (his laugh is adorable, by the way).

“I like to say that I’m serving as delicious pizza as I can concoct, and hopefully you won’t even notice I snuck some broccoli onto the savory slices,” he adds.

Offerman calls himself an optimist, despite what he calls “the dark side of human nature flexing its muscles right now.” He reminds himself that same-sex marriage is legal, which he couldn’t have predicted back when he was in high school: “There’s the part of humanity slowly waking up to the fact that we are all sharing this piece of land called a planet.”

Offerman focuses on the progress toward decency that has been made, despite the daily disasters grabbing headlines. “We’re all just human beings, and we’re all just doing our best to get along, and make sure everybody gets a sandwich,” he says. “So far, we’re not doing nearly a good enough job. I’m not self-righteous, because I’m one of us. We’re all getting it done, so let’s keep talking about it.”