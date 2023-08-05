University Theatre reimagines Sherlock Holmes and John Watson

× Expand Beau Meyer Cast members in "Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B." The production cleverly uses a contemporary context to explore the complexities of personal and professional life.

In a delightful opening to its 2023-2024 season, University Theatre presents Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt 2B, a satirized romp that cleverly utilizes Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's illustrious characters as its vehicle. Playwright Kate Hamill, known for her innovative reimaginations of classic works, brings a feminist lens to the material. She offers a refreshing perspective on the sleuth Sherlock Holmes and his friend and associate, Dr. John Watson, challenging the conventional portrayal of male-dominated narratives.

The production is a quirky parody caper that creates dynamic and diverse roles for women on stage, unveiling dimensions and perspectives previously overlooked in the original narratives and challenging traditional gender roles. It’s fun and quick with wit. The show runs for another two performances this weekend, tonight and on Sunday, Aug. 6, but good news — it returns in the fall, Sept. 14-24.

The setting is spring, 2021. Dr. Joan Watson, an American who used to work as an emergency room doctor and is now dealing with the aftermath of a recent divorce, has moved to a new country, seeking a fresh start and purpose while dealing with trauma from her time as a healthcare worker at the peak of the COVID pandemic.

Watson finds herself in a "transitional phase," a state of limbo familiar to many of us during this angst-ridden, anxiety-fueled time. This sense of being neither here nor there, unable to return to life before the pandemic or to move forward.

The play cleverly uses this contemporary context to explore the complexities of personal and professional life, highlighting the challenges healthcare workers and individuals face navigating life in a post-pandemic world.

The play begins at a leisurely pace, but with the arrival of Sherlock Holmes, played by the charismatic Sophia Schmidt, the mood changes. The action becomes quick, with plenty of twists, turns, and even laughs. Maintaining full intensity throughout the play, Schmidt’s energy and talent drives the action forward.

Schmidt is also a generous stage partner, bringing out the best in her fellow actors, especially Nicky Chier (Inspector Lestrade/Others) and Megan Tennessen (Irene Adler/Mrs. Hudson/Others.) Chier and Tennesen have their hands full, skillfully juggling multiple characters, and they deliver commendable performances. As Inspector Lestrade, Chier is comical and finds his stride playing opposite of Schmidt. Similarly, Tennesen's portrayal of Irene Adler shines with a skillful touch of theatricality.

In her role as Ms. Watson, Nora Wondra delivers her most memorable performance during the second act monologue. As her voice deepens, she skillfully takes her time to process and deliver her lines, finally drawing the audience in with a moment's reprieve from her chaotic portrayal of Watson.

Director Emily A. Rollie invests great care in nurturing this young cast, cleverly playing to their strengths. The flip of character sexes is subtly integrated, going mostly unnoticed, a testament to Rollie's deft touch. It's as if Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's characters could have always been women.

Juli Gessner's set design creates the right atmosphere and Jim Greco's thoughtful costume choices add depth and authenticity to the characters, enhancing their personalities and creating an immersive experience. If you love a buddy adventure with fight scenes, camp, and general silliness, this could be the play for you.

And if you go, bring a coat or sweater. It's like a meat locker in the Mitchell Theater.