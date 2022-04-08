The 1965-66 Massacres in Indonesia within the Frame of Genocide Studies: What is Gained, What is Lost

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by John Roosa, associate professor of history, University of British Columbia.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison's Center for Southeast Asian Studies.  

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - The 1965-66 Massacres in Indonesia within the Frame of Genocide Studies: What is Gained, What is Lost - 2022-04-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The 1965-66 Massacres in Indonesia within the Frame of Genocide Studies: What is Gained, What is Lost - 2022-04-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The 1965-66 Massacres in Indonesia within the Frame of Genocide Studies: What is Gained, What is Lost - 2022-04-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The 1965-66 Massacres in Indonesia within the Frame of Genocide Studies: What is Gained, What is Lost - 2022-04-08 12:00:00 ical