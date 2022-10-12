20 Years of Amplifying Odyssey Voices and Celebrating Voting

press release: Join us in person or via Zoom to celebrate Odyssey’s 20 years of empowering students to find their voices and change the world. We are planning a powerful evening featuring Odyssey student and alumni readings, a new film, and refreshments.

This evening also will serve as our biennial “Why Vote?” event. Once again, we partner with the League of Women Voters, the Madison Public Library, the Urban League, and the Cap Times to encourage our students and the community to vote. Come cheer for democracy and for the winners of our Why Vote contest at a time when enfranchising marginalized communities seems more important than ever.

Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30-7:30 PM, Memorial Union’s Great Hall or via Zoom

This event is free and open to the public. *Please be sure to register for updates, and to receive the Zoom link if you are interested in joining remotely!

The 2022-2023 academic year will be the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, and we have planned some fun ways to mark this special year! Please join us in celebrating the incredible students and staff members that have made the past 20 years possible. Odyssey has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003, and we are all excited to see what Odyssey’s future has in store. If you’d like to support the program as we venture on in transforming lives and helping students unwrap their gifts, please visit our Support page below.

Support the UW Odyssey Project