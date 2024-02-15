42

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

WUD Film: Jackie Robinson biopic. PG-13, 2013. Free.

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Movies
Google Calendar - 42 - 2024-02-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 42 - 2024-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 42 - 2024-02-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 42 - 2024-02-15 19:00:00 ical