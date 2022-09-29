Incroyable mais vrai

media release: France, Belgium | 2022 | DCP | 74 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Quentin Dupieux; Cast: Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel

A couple buys a house in the suburbs with a one-of-a-kind amenity that will change—or maybe destroy—their lives. They want to show their mind-bending discovery off, but it turns out the neighbors have something even weirder going on. The funniest film yet from absurdist extraordinaire Dupieux (Rubber, Deerskin) is a farfetched, droll, and definitely untrue yarn that’s best left unspoiled.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.