RSVP for Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference

press release:Join leading climate scientists, community leaders, authors, and activists from around the world for an inspirational day of collaborative learning and exploration at the 13th annual Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference.

Imagine and Adapt: Possibilities in a Changing World

Monday, April 22

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

Featuring keynote speaker and science-fiction author, Kim Stanley Robinson, climate change adaptation leader Yolanda Joab, and more than a dozen of the foremost thinkers and creative problem solvers from around the world. With session topics ranging from global health and adaptive infrastructure to the migratory patterns of cranes and the artistic representation of climate change, this event will provide attendees with the opportunity to expand their view of climate change while furthering their own environmental leadership network.