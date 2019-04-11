press release:

Each year, the Badger Band (a/k/a Marching Band and Varsity Band) celebrates the centennial of its Camp Randall home at the annual UW Varsity Band Concert at the Kohl Center. The event is a mammoth spectacle with pyrotechnics, aerial stunts and multimedia displays, with special guests and often surprise appearances. Conducted by Michael Leckrone, who will celebrate his 50th year at UW-Madison. Ticket sales will commence January, 2019.