ONLINE: Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release:The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents:

The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior

Join the Charles E. Brown Chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society and award-winning author Robert Silbernagel as he examines the early French history of Lake Superior through the lens of the Cadotte family. Madeline Island, the largest of Wisconsin's Apostle Islands, contains some of the most significant French-era and Ojibwe archaeology in our state. Come hear how these sites were formed, and how they relate to the French and Ojibwe residents of northern Wisconsin.