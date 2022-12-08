Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: The Story of People, Fire, and Pines in the Great Lakes

Do trees remember human history? Join the Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society and Dr. Evan Larson as he passes on the stories that the trees of the North Woods have to tell. Notions of Wilderness as untrammeled and unpeopled are pervasive in WEstern society and readily lead to the perspective that human impacts are always harmful to the environment. In contrast, a growing recognition that Native American peoples affected the environments around them, just as those environments affected them, is forcing us to rethink the idea of a divide between people and nature. Come hear Dr. Larson discuss a new and amazing study linking tree-ring data, decades of archaeological work in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Indigenous Knowledge, and the rich cultural history of the region. How did people actively shape what is often thought of as a pristine landscape? How can we be better stewards of the land and manage dramatic climate and cultural change? join us and find out!

Zoom presentation: December 8, 2022, 7:00 PM.

Free and Open to the Public. Register for this virtual presentation at: https://wihist.org/CEB-Dec22