Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: Looking Inside Linears: Linear, Compound, and Processional Mounds in Northeast Iowa

Register at https://wihist.org/CEB-Feb23 and join the Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society and Dr. Colin Betts of Luther College as we peek inside the Midwest’s enigmatic linear mounds. Iowa’s effigy mound tradition is best known for the distinctive animal-shaped mounds for which it is named. However, linear-shaped mounds are the most common form in this time period and also among the most poorly understood. Recent geophysical surveys by Luther College of linear mounds in northeast Iowa have provided important clues to their construction. Considering these results within the broader context of mound ceremonialism in northeast Iowa yields important clues to the connections with other mound forms and offers insights into the development of this mound type specifically, and the practice of mound ceremonialism in northeast Iowa more broadly.

Free and Open to the Public.