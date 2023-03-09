Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: "Of Mounds and Moundbuilders: An Old World/New World Comparison," talk by Bettina Arnold.

Register at https://wihist.org/CEB-March23 and join the Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society and Dr. Bettina Arnold as she puts Wisconsin's famous burial mounds in a global perspective. People all over the world built conical mounds, and they seem surprisingly similar from Asia, to Africa, to Europe, and the Americas. However, when one looks closer, there are many variations. This presentation will compare archaeological evidence for mound-building in the Old World, particularly west-central Europe, and the Americas, particularly North America, to suggest some fruitful ways this cultural phenomenon might benefit.

Free and Open to the Public.